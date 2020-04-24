We Are Living in a Historic Moment. How Do You Want To Remember It?

Here in America, we are all currently on lockdown because of COVID-19, a lockdown that comes with firm guidelines from our state and federal government. Some may see these guidelines as a true blessing for our health and safety while others have a mix of emotions, theories, and frustrations. Regardless, we should all agree that so many of us are in a different state of mind than we could have ever imagined from just a month ago. Who has felt fear, anxiety, nervousness, sadness, disbelief and depression? To put it simply, this virus and the news that surrounds it has an overwhelming impact on our everyday emotions.

Like many of you, I have read the online self-help articles, blogs, and social media posts of how to cope during this time. Some of them are very helpful and I can appreciate the kind of tools that are suggested when it comes to working from home, staying busy, boosting our endorphins, and how to stay connected with our loved ones. What’s keeping me most motivated are my thoughts on the things I plan to do better when this challenging time improves.

My intent in writing has always been to make people think; however, I want this article to motivate you into a sense of action. What is certain is that we are all living in a historical moment right now which will become stories your children will tell and a chapter that your grandchildren will be reading about in school one day.

The question is: how do you want to remember this moment? Below, you will find points that are fueling my thoughts and strength during this time. Perhaps, they will ignite something within you, too.

Use This Awakening To Take Action.

This virus is an awakening and one that we all need to keep at the forefront of our minds when it comes to the future decisions when it comes to our healthcare system, economic support, and emergency protocol plan in our local communities. It is our duty to reflect on the lives that have been lost, the businesses that will never come back, and the brave workers that continue to be on the frontlines. What we can do is be more informed at the ballet box and choose leaders who take charge with facts, science, proper planning, and expert knowledge.

Don’t Forget.

There have been thousands of deaths in our country and around the world because of this virus. We owe it to all the lives lost to be better, live better, and have a greater sense of compassion for humanity. This includes everyone in the medical, sanitation, grocery, farming, military, media, delivery, mailing, and hospitality industries. I encourage you to be a better version of yourself and show an even greater act of respect and kindness to your neighbors and working people in your community. When our society is back in motion, don’t forget to acknowledge and never forget the people that were working while we were all kept safe at home. You should have a great sense of gratitude every time you go to the grocery store, a doctor’s appointment, seeing your mail carrier, office janitorial crew, and garbage service to name a few.

Be Mad. Just Don’t Stay Mad.

Millions of people are out of work, furloughed, or struggling to make ends meet. If you are in this very difficult situation, you have every right to feel angry and scared. Your feelings are completely valid. What won’t help though is waking up everyday and staying pissed off at the world. Our emotions can take the best of us and turn into a domino effect which does not help any matter at hand. Keep your mind strong and your daily routine structured. There is help and assistance out there. Please remember that you are not alone and this is not going to be your life forever.

Change Up Your Social Media.

All the devastation, loss, and heartache, should indeed influence all those “influencers” out there, or anyone that actively uses social media to be more AWARE of what is important. Now is the time to reevaluate your social media and messaging. Life pre-COVID-19 was very much a “look at me, I can be” kind of world. It is time to look at the bigger picture of life right now and comprehend what everyone is going through. My wish is for you to use your social platforms to connect, to raise awareness, bring hope, encouragement, smiles, and fly well above anything that feels superficial.

What I know for sure is that these emotions we all have right now are only temporary. Our own legacy and history is not. How we grow and become better during this time is going to be very telling. Think about your own history and how you will remember this very moment. I promise it will be very significant in time to come.

Please stay safe and kind to one another. I am praying we will see a brighter day soon.

Original post published at mariashriver.com and reprinted with permission from Matt Jacobi-Caprio (@MattJacobi)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Matt Jacobi-Caprio is a writer and COO for an award-winning creative agency. Jacobi has been a voice of truth on various world topics such as women's rights, religion, mental health, bullying and equality. His current mission is to get more men to stand with women so that they can work together to make equality more of a reality. Jacobi was inspired to be an advocate for women's rights since the birth of his two nieces.

Jacobi previously worked side by side with international entrepreneurs traveling the globe and assisting in bringing their various brands to life. This experience allowed him to work alongside New York City’s top publishing company, Simon & Schuster and PR powerhouse, Rubenstein Public Relations.

His earlier career began in television after graduating from Arizona State University where he landed his first job at ABC News in Phoenix, Arizona. He later made the move to Hollywood where he worked at the celebrity news show, E! News. Shortly after, The Style Network went on to feature him in a television wedding special capturing his lifestyle expertise. Jacobi continued his on-camera career as a television personality where he starred in two reality shows for the E! Network.

