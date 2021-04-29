We Can Show Disagreement, But Let’s Not Disrespect.

Out100 Honoree, Scott Nevins, Accused Of Racism After Repeatedly Using African American Slur

Every year a lot of us look forward to naming of the the Out100 Persons of the Year. It could be called the LGBTQ+ version of TIME Magazine’s supreme honor. One of Out100’s honorees in 2016 was writer and television personality, Scott Nevins. Nevins boasts a long resume, including being a television personality, host, and writer. Along with his many achievements, Nevins dips into politics often – he’s a fierce liberal voice in the LGBTQ+ community…but his recent comments after President Joe Biden’s latest televised joint session of Congress have left a bunch of folks wondering what was he thinking. Yesterday evening, after the President addressed the nation, Nevins responded to Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s criticism of the current administration.

According to CNN, Scott argued in a viral video that President Biden is failing to deliver on his bipartisan promises. Of course, his video was met with backlash from social media. Nevins, a political pundit, decided to come harshly for the republican Senator. In a since deleted tweet, Nevins referred to Scott as a term ‘considered to be excessively obedient or servile to white people.’ He was instantly met with backlash and deleted the tweet.

Tonight I tried to do an ironic joke about Sen Tim Scott using the term “Uncle Tom” in his rebuttal. While I was shocked by his lack of self awareness, I should not have used that term myself, even in reference. That was not right. I apologize. — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) April 29, 2021

You mean this racist tweet? But because you’re liberal this is okay? pic.twitter.com/xjKz5PbeIT — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) April 29, 2021

So what made Nevins apologize this time and see the light shining down on his wrong wording and ways? It might have been the quick responses from others calling him out. But Twitter user discovered that this wasn’t the first time Nevins had used this slur in a tweet or two or more. What goes online never disappears. Here is a blast from his inappropriate past and some more responses to his recent racists tweet.

An apology that still takes a shot at the guy you’re apologizing to isn’t an apology. 🙄 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 29, 2021

As a general rule, leave the Uncle Tom moniker for Black people. We know how to criticize our own. We can say it, YOU can't. #HouseRule — Aisha K. Staggers (@AishaStaggers) April 29, 2021

This morning on The View’s lone conservative Meghan McCain indirectly mentioned that Nevins wasn’t the only person referring to the Senator as the slur. The slur was trending for eleven hours on Twitter before being removed, which McCain believes was only allowed, despite being against the tech company’s policy, because Scott is a known Republican.

Do you believe Nevins, and many others, are completely out of line referring to anyone – even someone they disagree with politically – as a racial slur? Or are passes given if politics don’t align?

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: CNN

Image via Instagram | @scottnevins