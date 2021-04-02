HOT

Another Teen Came Forward To Say James Charles Is Inappropriately Messaging Him

HOT

Ex-Gay Gospel Singer Donnie McClurkin Says He Doesn’t Know How To Love A Woman

TOP

Frankie Valenti Is Thriving, Making Creativity & Functionality His Focus

TOP

Did A Throwaway Tinder Joke Imply That Marvel's Winter Soldier Is Bi?

We Could Use A Towel About Now, Too

by
Latin Grammy Award winner Maluma
Latin Grammy Award winner Maluma (image via Instagram)

Woofy Colombian recording star Maluma brought the heat to his Instagram yesterday when he threw down a video showing off his arm workout and more.

Grinding out his final bicep curls, the blond 27-year-old was serving up sweat and abs. And let’s face it, Colombia can get preeeeety humid, so ditching the shirt was a good move (especially for his fans).

The short clip has garnered over 3.5 million views in less than a day.

Prior to the gym clip, the “Medellín” singer shared another shirtless snap as he relaxed on a lounger in the sun.

But this is hardly the first time Maluma has caught our eye. The singer has become an accomplished thirst trap on his Insta. Let’s face it – the guy knows how to smolder for the camera.

The Latin Grammy Award-winner recently released an EP titled #7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica) in January featuring seven songs along with their music videos on his YouTube channel.

Leave a Comment