We Could Use A Towel About Now, Too

Woofy Colombian recording star Maluma brought the heat to his Instagram yesterday when he threw down a video showing off his arm workout and more.

Grinding out his final bicep curls, the blond 27-year-old was serving up sweat and abs. And let’s face it, Colombia can get preeeeety humid, so ditching the shirt was a good move (especially for his fans).

The short clip has garnered over 3.5 million views in less than a day.

Prior to the gym clip, the “Medellín” singer shared another shirtless snap as he relaxed on a lounger in the sun.

But this is hardly the first time Maluma has caught our eye. The singer has become an accomplished thirst trap on his Insta. Let’s face it – the guy knows how to smolder for the camera.

The Latin Grammy Award-winner recently released an EP titled #7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica) in January featuring seven songs along with their music videos on his YouTube channel.