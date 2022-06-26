We Need To Talk About Ezra Miller’s Crimes

Pre-2022

We need to talk about Ezra Miller.

This year, the actor has been the focus of SEVERAL headlines. And most of the time, it’s for allegedly harming others. In a way, this all began back in 2020 when Miller choked a fan in Iceland while being recorded. In the end, that moment largely went unaddressed. And now, we’ve been drowning in headlines about the defamed star. But if you’ve missed one of the many stories or need a refresher, we’ve included a timeline of the events and also some thoughts on what it could mean for Miller’s career.

cannot stop thinking about ezra miller choke slamming a fan pic.twitter.com/7GS1TdQOq8 — vic (@radioheadbby) July 29, 2020

JANUARY 2022

On January 28, 2022, Ezra Miller uploaded a video to their Instagram account. In the video, Miller addressed a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and told them to die by suicide. Miller never revealed what prompted the video, and it caused many to worry the actor was going through a mental health crisis.

I PROMISE you you’ll never guess what Ezra is about to say in this video@😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k1rszvbSjl — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) January 27, 2022

MARCH 2022

The next of the incidents happened at the end of March. On March 27, Ezra Miller got into a fight outside of a bar in Hawaii. Video footage released by TMZ shows Miller talking to a man outside of the Smith’s Union Bar. They then talk to a woman who stands by the entryway. The woman then starts to enter the establishment and Miller attempts to follow. When they do, the woman pushes them back. Unfortunately, the TMZ video then cuts to police talking to Miller outside of the business.

Miller was officially arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment concerning the situation. Police allege that Miller became “agitated” while at a karaoke event. They say Miller “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.” Ezra Miller was then released later that day.

Just a day later, March 28, police were called on Miller again. This time, Ezra Miller was accused of threatening a couple who were housing them in Hawaii. In court documents obtained by Radar, the anonymous couple claimed that they were the ones to bail Miller from jail the day before. But they say the actor threatened them in their own home just a few hours later.

“On 3/28/22, [Ezra] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying “I will bury you and your s— wife.”

“[Ezra] stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]”

A judge granted the couple a temporary restraining order based on the accusations. Plus, body cam footage of police talking to Miller about the incident was released in May. In addition, AP News reports that police have received at least 10 calls concerning Miller since March 7. They say this includes issues “such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people.”

Around the same time, Mia Solange, Miller’s alleged ex, posted a viral TikTok video accusing Miller of abusing her. This includes later sharing bruises that were allegedly caused by the actor.

TW: Domestic Abuse. Following Ezra Miller’s recent arrests, This video was uploaded to Tik Tok about 6 hours ago with the caption “You took everything from me. Ezra Miller is not a good human. I can now say that without being terrified.” pic.twitter.com/SK8bTdcMJc — José (@geek_news14) April 23, 2022

APRIL 2022

On April 13, 2022, the couple reportedly dropped their restraining order against Miller, according to The Associated Press. Then just a week later, on April 19, Miller was arrested in Hawaii again. This time, they were arrested for allegedly throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman within in Puna home. This left the woman with a head injury. Miller was then arrested for second-degree assault.

JUNE 2022

Fast forward to earlier this month, Miller made headlines again. This time, the parents of an 18-year-old climate activist requested a court issued protective order against Ezra Miller. The parents accused Miller of grooming the non-binary activist, named Tokata Iron Eyes, since they were 12 and Miller was 23.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” the document said.

An Instagram account, presuming to belonging to Takota, later came out to refute the parents’ claim.

At that point, the police had been unable to find Miller and had thus been unable to serve them any legal papers. Miller decided to mock the police about this on their Instagram account. They wrote, “You cannot touch me. I am in another universe.” The actor later deleted not only the post but their entire account.

Following that, a Massachusetts family was granted an order of protection following a previously unreported February incident. In that incident, Miller allegedly threatened the parents of a 12-year-old in their Greenfield, Massachusetts home. Miller allegedly got agitated over a conversation about whether the board game Parcheesi had Rastafarian roots. When questioned on their stance, Miller revealed they had a gun and threatened to use it.

Lastly, we have the latest news. Miller has been accused of housing young children in unsafe conditions. Rolling Stone magazine reported on June 23 that Miller has being hosting a family. A 25-year-old mother and her three young children are allegedly staying with the actor’s on their Vermont farm. Video footage seen by Rolling Stone shows several unattended guns on the premises. This includes at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns in the living room. In addition, they report a one-year-old child allegedly picking up a bullet and putting it in her mouth.

However, the mother of the children claims that Miller has been protecting the family from her “violent and abusive ex.”

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” she told Rolling Stone. “They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in … My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

The father, however, says Miller flew the family out of Hawaii without his knowledge and that he has not been able to speak to them since. And that is where we currently stand with Ezra Miller and their crimes/accusations.

Miller’s Future

So, what does all of this mean for Ezra Miller’s future? Most likely, the artist’s acting career is over or will need many years to recover. When it comes to their role in DC superhero films, it’s basically dead-on-arrival. The real question is, will Miller’s The Flash still be released in theaters to attempt at making up the production’s expenses, released on HBO Max to fly under the radar, or never released at all.

Back in April, rumors spread that WB was going to drop Miller from the film. That would have been near impossible though, as the film stars Ezra Miller. The movie would have to reshoot a majority of its content. And that would be like dropping cash down an already flushing toilet. Then on May 9th, Warner Bros. and DC confirmed that they are not replacing Miller in The Flash. So no matter what, Ezra Miller will be in the movie. Again, the real question is what will happen to the movie.

So far, the film is set to release on June 23, 2023. But will it? We’ll see.

Source: AP News, Sportsskeeda, TMZ, The Associated Press, Your Tango, Rolling Stone,