We Take A Photo Look Back At Some Of The Best – And Hottest- Zac Roles

Happy Libra Birthday to bonafide hottie and quadruple threat A-list movie star Zac Efron. The Bad Grandpa star turned 35 today, October 18th. The ridiculously attractive California-born and raised Emmy award winner has been a Hollywood mainstay since his breakout role opposite Vanessa Hudgens in Disney’s channel colossal hit High School Musical.

The future Sexiest Man Alive, [I mean how has he not been chosen yet, People Magazine I am talking to you}has starred in blockbuster musicals, small art house films, and Netflix’s documentary show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Let’s take a look back at some of our favorite – and hottest – Efron roles.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (2005)

HAIRSPRAY (2007)

THE LUCKY ONE (2012)

NEIGHBORS (2014)

BAYWATCH (2017)

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (2017)

DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (2020 – present)

I forgot how funny Neighbors was! Think it might need a rewatching soon. And I can always watch The Greatest Showman. What about you Instincters? What is your favorite Zac Efron movie? Sound off in the comments. And Happy Birthday Zac from all of us here at Instinct Magazine!