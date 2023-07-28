‘Wednesday’ Actor Hunter Doohan Is Looking Super Sexy in New Pics

Hunter Doohan recently dropped a series of photos for his Calvin Klein ad, and let’s just say he left Instagram in a frenzy after posting the super sexy pics…

In the first photo, the 29-year-old American actor is shirtless, and sporting a pair of black jeans with its button and zipper open, showing a glimpse of his white Calvin Klein underwear. The second pic is of him wearing the same outfit, but with a white tank top that he’s in the process of taking off.

The third one shows Doohan looking straight at the camera — with his pants and tank top still intact. Meanwhile, the fourth photo is of him wearing the same pants, but paired with a matching black denim jacket. Let’s not forget the fact that he’s shirtless underneath with his peeking Calvin Klein underwear. 😉

And last, but most certainly not the least — the out hottie is showing off his skill in doing a handstand in the fifth pic, which is made even better by the fact that he is only wearing his Calvins while doing so…

Now dropping his latest hot pics here:

Meanwhile, here’s what the comments section has to say:

“I watch Wednesday for the plot The plot:”

“Your husband is a lucky man”

“it’s a good day to be team tyler”

Fellow out actor Zane Phillips also exclaimed:

“Hunter!!!!!!”

Doohan is famously know for playing the role of Tyler Galpin in the hit Netflix series ‘Wednesday’. Not to mention, he has been married to husband Fielder Jewett since 2022.