‘Wednseday’ Actor Hunter Doohan Is V Sexy in Latest Photoshoots

Hunter Doohan quickly rose to international fame after starring in Netflix’s hit comedy-horror series, ‘Wednesday,’ where he is portraying the character of Tyler Galpin.

Not to mention, he is also known for playing the role of Adam Desiato in the show ‘Your Honor.’ To say the least, the 29-year-old actor has been the dream leading man of many after seeing his well-known portrayals.

In a previous interview with Wonderland Magazine, Doohan shared his reaction on seeing fan edits of him and ‘Wednesday’ co-star Jenna Ortega, which ultimately ends with a plot twist.

“It was so funny seeing TikToks and edits from the show’s fans. It’d be me and Jenna with this romantic music playing in the background, then a record scratching and it cuts to me and my husband on our wedding day,” he stated.

The actor continued by apologizing to fans for having “tricked” them in his ‘Wednesday’ role, as well as them finding out that he is actually married.

“It’s very flattering, and I’m sorry to have tricked people about the Hyde and then for them to also find out I have a husband. That must be a real bummer,” Doohan expressed, flashing his charming smile.

Moreover, he also opened up about gaining fame after portraying the character of Tyler Galpin, stating:

“It has certainly been a 180, everything has changed. I remember being so bummed that I was killed off in Your Honour, only to find out they renewed for a second season…”

“But it did open the door for me to do Wednesday, which was such a gift,” he added.

Doohan further reflected,

“Everything that’s happened in the last few months has just been things that I could never have dreamed of before.”

And now, let’s move on to admiring this hottie’s latest photoshoots, which scream Hollywood’s new heartthrob! <3

Sources: imdb.com, wonderlandmagazine.com