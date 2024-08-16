Welcome Back to the “Industry” Kit Harrington!

For those of you who missed Jon Snow, you’re in luck—Kit Harington is back and better than ever on HBO in Industry. He’ll be starring as Sir Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green energy tech company Lumi.

Advertisement

The talented actor has returned to streaming to shake up HBO’s current frontrunner, Industry. Harington joins a group of young bankers who are clawing their way through the prestigious investment bank Pierpont & Co. It seems Harington’s character, Henry Muck, will treat us to a delightfully conniving and crafty performance.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with GQ, Harington reveals that it was his idea to come on to the show. He talked about being an avid viewer and how that prompted him to ask his agent to connect him with the show runners. Fortunately, or unfortunately according to him, he didn’t even have to audition. He revealed to GQ’s Sam Parker, “That’s always slightly alarming, because you walk onto set and you can feel them going, ‘What if he’s not right?’ And you feel the pressure of, ‘What if what I do is not right for them?’”

Advertisement

True for every confusingly arrogant but attractive man we’ve seen on screen, Harington brings a certain likeability to what would have been a very awful character attributing this to personally having encountered and known personalities like this in real life.

The show is obviously coming into its cult classic status with the amount of drama, sex, drugs, and money that it’s been tackling.

Advertisement

In the season 3 premiere, Harington introduces us to a nuanced character—manipulative yet charming—which proves highly effective when he invites Yasmin (played by Marisa Abela) to a game of handball… though he’s the only one playing shirtless. Smart.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, Harington spoke to Good Morning America about disliking his “hunk” status early on but has since changed his tune after getting into a little bit of trouble with the media. “I’ve kind of decided I’m going to be a good little hunk and shut up,” he says. If these pictures are anything to go by, Mr. Harington, you truly are hunk material…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Muck has up his non-existent sleeves, we’ll just have to wait and see on season 3 of HBO’s Industry.

You can catch episode 2 on HBO and Max on August 18 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

Sources: GQ, abcnews