Well This Is A New Way To Protest Against Mask Mandates…

Here is something you don’t see every day. A man was spotted walking the London streets wearing only a G-string. A G-string shaped like a mask. Why you may ask?

Tim Shieff, 32, a former “American Ninja Warrior” contestant, came up with a new way to protest against mask mandate laws. According to The Gaily Grind, the “stunt was designed to mock new coronavirus laws which make the wearing of face masks compulsory, a move he claims is

“a step too far.”

The Connecticut-born Shieff has a history of “stunt” protests. As earlier reported in The Daily Mail, “he is a world champion free runner and vegan YouTube sensation, according to the Daily Mail, and known for stunts like admitting to eating meat despite railing against eating animals.”

I’ve made ‘sacrifices’ for health my whole adult life. Each time it involved giving up things I enjoyed that I noticed were addictive in nature and damaging my health/immune system. It never involved injecting a needle into my arm with a new and barely tested substance in it. — Tim Shieff (@HumanTimothy) July 26, 2021

Absolutely disgusting and irresponsible to coerce people at nearly no risk to take experimental shots. Discrimination at its finest flying under the guise of health guidance when it is literally the opposite of that. https://t.co/xuPYIIc0SD — Tim Shieff (@HumanTimothy) July 26, 2021

Shoppers along Oxford street did not know what to make of the man naked except for a mask covering his “unit”. Photos were taken by passerby’s. Looks of delight, shock, and wonder were all over their faces. Whether or not you approve of his reasoning and agree with him (for the record I don’t) he found a new, creative way to voice his dissent of the ever-changing mandates. {Ever changing because science is fluid, if mandates change it is because we learn more. THIS IS NOT YOU BEING LIED TO.}

#VACCINESSAVELIVES

{this post contains opinions of this writer and may not reflect those opinions of the magazine or other writers}

Sources: The Gaily Grind,