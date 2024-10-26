Wentworth Miller: Surprising Facts About the ‘Prison Break’ Star

Wentworth Miller is known for starring in the series ‘Prison Break’, where he portrayed the character of Michael Scofield, which earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2005. “Prison Break’ is now having a resurgence since Netflix acquired the series, it has been a mainstay in the top ten for the past few months.

Miller was born on June 2, 1972 in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England. He attended Princeton University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1995. Thereafter, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

However, his rise to fame was not a walk in the park, as he stated in an interview that it “was a long time in the coming and there were a lot of upsets and a lot of failures and roadblocks, but I couldn’t walk away from it. I needed it like I needed air, it was just something I had to do.”

Aside from being a notable actor, Miller is also a screenwriter, and he made his screenwriting debut in 2013 with the thriller film ‘Stoker’. Not to mention, he also starred in the series ‘The Flash’, where he played the role of Leonard Snart / Captain Cold, which was revealed to be gay.

On the other hand, his character in ‘Prison Break’ isn’t gay, which is why he later on expressed his unwillingness to reprise his role as Michael Scofield. In 2020, he addressed the future of his character via Instagram, writing:

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.” Wentworth Miller has no intention of returning to #PrisonBreak, for an admirable reason. pic.twitter.com/Ex0Y2UPeIS — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 10, 2020 Moreover, Miller initially addressed his sexuality in 2007 when he denied that he is gay to InStyle magazine. Later on, he came out as gay in August 2013.

Miller also confronted mental health stigma head-on after becoming the target of a fat-shaming meme. The actor candidly responded to body shamers by revealing his past battles with depression, using the moment to spark an important conversation about mental health.

The latest news is that Miller and his on screen brother Dominic Purcell are reuniting in a hostage drama ‘Snatchback’.

