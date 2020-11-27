“We’re Ready For The Disco”-Kylie Minogue & Dua Lipa Do Studio 2054

Like so many other artists in today’s current live concert-challenged climate, Lipa is entering the virtual world for a live performance with her own much anticipated online event Studio 2054. Like Minogue’s recent (and successful) Kylie: Infinite Disco virtual event, Studio is once again, a multi-dimensional live performance. Shot in in a massive warehouse-style location, expect to see Lipa in locales ranging from a rock n’ roll hang out, NYC-style ballrooms, complete with voguing, and in a nod to one of her recent collaborators, Madonna, roller discos (the ‘Sorry’ video remains iconic, in all its roller skating glory). It’s who she is collaborating with during Studio 2054 though, that has many fans eager anticipating the event.

On Dua Lipa’s recent remix project Club Future Nostalgia, Lipa collaborated with everyone from Gwen Stefani to Jamiroquai to Madonna herself, reworking some of Lipa’s biggest hits. During Studio 2054, expect to see Lipa teaming up with some equally massive names. Kylie Minogue herself is joining Lipa at Studio 2054 so expect glistening and glittering production when these two dance floor supernovas hit the floor.

Lipa first revealed the massive collaboration to The Sun saying ‘I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me. ‘She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of. I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can’t wait for her to join us at Studio 2054.” For Ms. Minogue, the admiration is most definitely mutual, saying “‘Dua is a shining light and a force of nature in pop and I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing with her at her live-stream — we’re ready for the disco!’

The beloved Aussie legend is not the only performer joining Lipa at Studio 2054. Miley Cyrus & Bad Bunny have been confirmed for appearances, as has The Rocket Man himself. “It’s my absolute pleasure and honor to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday,” Lipa said to Billboard in a statement. “A one of a kind global musical icon, singer-songwriter, and flawless performer, it’s going to be spectacular! He is truly musical royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together.”

John added: “I loved speaking to Dua when we met up to talk on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, she is incredibly smart and talented. So when she asked me to be part of Studio 2054, I said ‘Yes!’ in a heartbeat. It’s amazing to be part of a live performance when live music just isn’t happening right now and especially in such a colorful and creative way. If you’re going to do virtual live music then this is the way to do it.”

“Studio 2054,” part of the American Express UNSTAGED series, will be streamed via LIVENow on Nov. 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Tickets are on sale now here

