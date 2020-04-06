We’re Screaming Over Troye Sivan’s New Music Video

Will Troye Sivan make you “scream” for his new song and lyric video?

At the end of March, Australian singer Troye Sivan shared that he was planning to release new music while stuck in self-isolation. The “Bloom” singer shared on social media that he was considering a release of new music soon. Then during an Instagram livestream, he stated that he was going to “leak” his own music.

“We’re fucking doing this. Are we?” he asked before he looking off into the distance and saying, “We are. We’re leaking music.”

Me making important life decisions on Instagram live 6 days into quarantine pic.twitter.com/ezXb3Ieb42 — troye (@troyesivan) March 20, 2020

Now, Sivan has followed up on that promise by dropping a new song and video. Even better, the song is aptly called “Take Yourself Home.”

The song’s lyrics speak of a stir-crazy Sivan who wishes to get away from the city and the darkness of the world. To highlight this message, Sivan sings the following as part of the Chorus:

“I’m tired of the city, scream if you’re with me

If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty, ah, ah-ah

Sad in the summer, city needs a mother

If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go

Take yourself home.”

According to udiscovermusic, Sivan shared that the track “is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world. I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now.”

As for the lyric video, which you can watch above, Sivan commissioned Instagram artists to create the video and adjoining merch. On top of that, all of the t-shirt sales will go towards benefiting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief project.

