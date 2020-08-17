A gay couple in Chicago went viral with their cheeky video clap back aimed at a thief who stole a Pride flag from their front porch.

Twitter user BowtieinChicago shared the video which mocks the banner bandit with sass galore.

“To the person who stole the Pride flag off our front porch, we’re so sorry a rainbow bruised your fragile ego,” begins the narration. “But, don’t worry – we have next-day Amazon Prime. You can keep taking our flag but you’ll never take our pride!”

During the clip, Pride flags literally run rampant as the boys show off a plethora of newly-acquired rainbows.

The duo warns the pennant pilferer to smile for the security cameras next time as they sign off with, “Love, the big ole homos who live here.”

You can take our flag but you can never take our pride. #gay #pride pic.twitter.com/7nz2ZSJGE7 — BowtieinChicago (@bowtieinchicago) August 14, 2020

The Twitterverse loved the cheeky video so much its been viewed over 358,000 times and received over 42K+ Likes.

One of the best responses on Twitter: “This is Our Culture: clapback with humor, flair, and a generous helping of Petty. Love and power to you!”

This is Our Culture: clapback with humor, flair, and a generous helping of Petty. Love and power to you! — #AllBlackLivesMatter ✊🏽 E*Q*U*I*T*Y (@AnooshInTheSun) August 15, 2020

The “We’ve got Amazon Prime” had me laughing!!! I love their attitude!! — Mx. Frazley Sparkspan (@Frazleytastic) August 15, 2020

This made me smile, fly that flag dude! 🏳️‍🌈🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/cEz4fkE3so — Daz James 🏳️‍🌈 : NHS Anaesthetic ODP & Nerd DM (@FoxCrewe) August 15, 2020

The pride flag got stolen from my Uni’s pride center last year and they responded with a sign saying “To the person who stole our pride flag: we’re still gay. Now we’re just gay and angry.” — girl in progress (@GoToSleepKate) August 15, 2020

Our answer to our bigot neighbor: pic.twitter.com/UFFkUegfke — Lady Glodiva (@AtomicCareBear) August 15, 2020

This is perfection. It’s exactly what I needed to see today. Thanks for sharing your positive attitude and sense of humor. And your beret is my fav!! 💜💜🌈🌈 — nora-no-H (@HarryBoschGal) August 14, 2020