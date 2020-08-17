HOT

Lil Nas X Grabs Hold Of Something Big In Sexy New Pic

TikTok Star's Viewership Drops 80% After Attacking LGBTQ

Is It Possible to Release Some Tension in The 'Big Brother' House?

Roman Heart, Former Falcon Studios Exclusive, Is Dead

“We’re So Sorry A Rainbow Bruised Your Fragile Ego”

by
(screen captures via Twitter)

A gay couple in Chicago went viral with their cheeky video clap back aimed at a thief who stole a Pride flag from their front porch.

Twitter user BowtieinChicago shared the video which mocks the banner bandit with sass galore.

“To the person who stole the Pride flag off our front porch, we’re so sorry a rainbow bruised your fragile ego,” begins the narration. “But, don’t worry – we have next-day Amazon Prime. You can keep taking our flag but you’ll never take our pride!”

During the clip, Pride flags literally run rampant as the boys show off a plethora of newly-acquired rainbows.

The duo warns the pennant pilferer to smile for the security cameras next time as they sign off with, “Love, the big ole homos who live here.”

The Twitterverse loved the cheeky video so much its been viewed over 358,000 times and received over 42K+ Likes.

One of the best responses on Twitter: “This is Our Culture: clapback with humor, flair, and a generous helping of Petty. Love and power to you!”

What do you think?