West End Story, Hunger Games Star to Lead New FX Series

There’s something about a man in sports gear that just does it for me, even if he’s, ya know, a convicted murderer…

Master of television narratives Ryan Murphy, who previously produced hits like American Horror Story and Feud, is seeing his next saga release this September 17th on FX and Hulu. The eight-episode series, American Sports Story, will serve as a biopic of sorts telling the true story of Aaron Hernandez.

Advertisement

If you’ve forgotten already, Aaron Hernandez had the world at his fingertips when he joined the NFL as a tight end. He signed with the New England Patriots and played for three seasons between 2010 and 2013.

Fame and fortune were not enough to keep his temper at bay, though, and Hernandez ruined his future by murdering another NFL player, Odin Lloyd, in June 2013. He was quickly investigated, arrested, convicted and was intended to serve a life sentence. However, he hung himself in his prison cell on June 19, 2015.

Rumors that Aaron was a closeted gay man started circulating in the days before his death and continued there-after. Although several individuals – high school classmates, other NFL players and prosecutors – have given testimony that Aaron was gay, the rumors have never been substantiated or confirmed.

Advertisement

Being that Ryan Murphy loves infusing gay storylines and gay sex-scenes into his series, it’ll be interesting to see if he leans predominantly into this aspect of Hernandez’s life. I guess we’ll find out when American Sports Story debuts on September 17th.

American Sports Story will star Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, Lindsay Mendez, Tony Yazbeck, Jake Cannavale and many others.

Josh Andrés Rivera, age 29, is quickly taking Hollywood by storm. In the last few years, he’s co-starred in the latest West Side Story film adaption and prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Advertisement

Let’s take a good look at this handsome man before his next starring role premieres on FX and Hulu!

Advertisement