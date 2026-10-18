West Hollywood Said “Come Through, Gays” and Launched a Whole Website

West Hollywood is making it easier than ever for the gays to find their people, their nightlife, and, naturally, their next favorite cocktail spot. Because if there’s one thing we love, it’s a destination that knows exactly who it’s welcoming!

The city has officially launched RainbowDistrictWeHo.com, a new online guide celebrating the Rainbow District, one of West Hollywood’s most recognizable LGBTQ+ destinations. The website went live on September 18, 2026, marking the first anniversary of the neighborhood’s official designation.

Consider this your sign to start planning that California getaway.

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Hollywood’s Rainbow District Gets a Digital Home

In 2025, the City of West Hollywood formally designated the Rainbow District, recognizing the neighborhood’s cultural significance and committing to protecting its legacy for future generations.

Now, the new website brings the neighborhood’s businesses, dining spots, nightlife, and experiences together in one convenient directory. Whether you’re a local looking for a new weekend hangout or a visitor hoping to experience WeHo’s queer scene, the guide is designed to help you find your next stop.

According to the city, the Rainbow District has spent the past year hosting events intended to support local businesses, encourage economic activity, and celebrate the LGBTQ+ spaces that give the neighborhood its distinct identity.

And that’s what makes this more than just another travel website. It’s a celebration of the people, places, and culture that have helped make West Hollywood a destination for queer communities and allies from around the world.

“The City of West Hollywood’s Rainbow District is more than a destination, it is an expression of our LGBTQ+ history, culture, and community,” said Mayor John Heilman in the city’s announcement.

He added that the new website makes it easier for people to discover the businesses, nightlife, and experiences that make the area special.

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Your Next Gaycation Destination?

West Hollywood has long been associated with LGBTQ+ visibility, creative expression, and a nightlife scene that knows how to keep things interesting.

The city’s website highlights more than 100 LGBTQ+-owned businesses and approximately 5.6 million annual visitors. That’s a whole lot of people coming to experience what WeHo has to offer!

From exploring queer-owned businesses to dancing the night away, the Rainbow District offers visitors plenty of ways to connect with the local community. And with a dedicated online directory, planning your itinerary just got a little easier.

Halloween in WeHo? Say Less!

If you’re already thinking about your next excuse to dress up, West Hollywood has something for your October calendar.

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is scheduled for October 31, starting at 6 p.m. Known for its elaborate costumes and festive street atmosphere, the annual event is a natural addition to any Halloween-loving traveler’s plans.

So, whether you’re visiting for the nightlife, the community, or the chance to serve a Halloween look that deserves its own Instagram carousel, West Hollywood is ready to welcome you.

The gays have a guide, a destination, and a date for Halloween. What more could we possibly ask for?