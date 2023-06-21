‘WHAM!’ Doc-Film Chronicles Meteoric Rise Of ’80s Duo

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming new documentary, WHAM!, which chronicles the rise of the iconic 1980s pop duo, Wham!

Launching WHAM! in 1982, best friends (and still teenagers) George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986, they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. You know the hits: “Everything She Wants,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man,” and of course, “Last Christmas.”

WHAM! reaches into the personal archives and features new interviews of the two to tell the duo’s history. Told in their own words for the very first time, experience the amazing story how in just four years they dominated the charts around the world by creating timeless, classic pop songs with their very own musical alchemy.

From the YouTube description:

With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts in their own words the four year journey from teenage school friends to global superstars. Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

George famously came out as gay in an interview with CNN in April 1998 following his highly publicized arrest for soliciting sex from an undercover officer in a public restroom in California. Sadly, he died on Christmas Day 2016 of heart and liver disease at the age of 53.

Check out the official trailer for WHAM!, premiering on Netflix July 5.