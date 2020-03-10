What a Hot Dish: All The Sexy Men Competing on ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’

One of the biggest reality competition programs over the past decade (outside of our beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race) has got to be Top Chef. Bravo’s culinary masterpiece has riveted fans for years with its irresistible combination of captivating cheftestants, over the top challenges, amazing dishes to feast your eyes on and a super fun judging panel that includes the stunning Padma Lakshmi and the super handsome (and celebrity bear) Tom Colicchio.

The upcoming season of the show is bringing back 15 of its most beloved competitors for Top Chef: All Stars L.A., premiering on March 19. It’s the second time they have done an All Stars version of the Emmy-winning series with the first one awarding Richard Blais as the winner way back in 2011.

The returning group all have one thing in common… they have yet to win the coveted prize of being Top Chef and all the amenities that come with it ($250,000 this go-around. Holy moly). Oh and one other thing… all the guys are hot as hell. Legit. There’s so many culinary puns in relation to how sexy they are that we’d rather you just take a look at each of them in all their smoldering hot yumminess below before tuning in next week.

Here are, in no particular ranking, the deliciously tasty men competing in Top Chef: All Stars L.A.

Eric Adjepong (Top Chef: Kentucky)

Kevin Gillespie (Top Chef: Las Vegas)

Gregory Gourdet (Top Chef: Boston)

Brian Malarkey (Top Chef: Miami)

Joe Sasto (Top Chef: Denver)

Angelo Sosa (Top Chef: D.C., Top Chef: All Stars 1)

Bryan Voltaggio (Top Chef: Las Vegas)