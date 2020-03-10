What a Hot Dish: All The Sexy Men Competing on ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’

One of the biggest reality competition programs over the past decade (outside of our beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race) has got to be Top Chef. Bravo’s culinary masterpiece has riveted fans for years with its irresistible combination of captivating cheftestants, over the top challenges, amazing dishes to feast your eyes on and a super fun judging panel that includes the stunning Padma Lakshmi and the super handsome (and celebrity bear) Tom Colicchio.
The upcoming season of the show is bringing back 15 of its most beloved competitors for Top Chef: All Stars L.A., premiering on March 19. It’s the second time they have done an All Stars version of the Emmy-winning series with the first one awarding Richard Blais as the winner way back in 2011.
The returning group all have one thing in common… they have yet to win the coveted prize of being Top Chef and all the amenities that come with it ($250,000 this go-around. Holy moly). Oh and one other thing… all the guys are hot as hell. Legit. There’s so many culinary puns in relation to how sexy they are that we’d rather you just take a look at each of them in all their smoldering hot yumminess below before tuning in next week.
Here are, in no particular ranking, the deliciously tasty men competing in Top Chef: All Stars L.A.
Eric Adjepong (Top Chef: Kentucky)
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to each of you out there on the interwebs. I hope you all forget about your diets for a little while, watch too many corny movies, and spend your days with the folks who mean the most to you! I will be busy enjoying one of the only white Christmas moments I’ve ever had. 🎄 @theresortatpawsup @montanatraveltourism #christmas #coldasice
Kevin Gillespie (Top Chef: Las Vegas)
Gregory Gourdet (Top Chef: Boston)
View this post on Instagram
It’s Malarkey time!! Again! I'm stepping back into the @bravotopchef All Star Kitchen, and can’t wait to compete against some amazing chefs! Are you ready to laugh, cry, and take on this wild ride with me again?? It’s all going down March 19th on @bravotv ! #topchef #bravotv #chefs #foodies #sandiego
Brian Malarkey (Top Chef: Miami)
View this post on Instagram
The first ever @bravotv Top Chef Food & Wine Festival is happening in LA at @UniStudios on March 19th and 20th. . I’d love to meet you all, and hear your stories. That’s what food is all about – connecting, sharing, and bringing people together. . Get your tickets at the link in @bravotopchef bio . . Link: http://bit.ly/39rTTwx . . #bravotv #bravo #topchef #universal #universalfoodandwine
Joe Sasto (Top Chef: Denver)
Angelo Sosa (Top Chef: D.C., Top Chef: All Stars 1)
Bryan Voltaggio (Top Chef: Las Vegas)