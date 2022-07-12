What Did You Think of the LGBTQ Moments in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was finally released in the U.S. on July 8, and as Natalie Portman teases, the movie is “so gay.”

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains some LGBTQ romantic moments in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ that may spoil some parts of the movie.

In 2017 when ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was released, director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson made it clear that her character, Valkyrie, is bisexual. And even though the latest ‘Thor’ film has no same-sex kiss, it still has some scenes wherein the LGBTQ characters express themselves.

First off, Valkyrie (Thompson) is evidently interested in the new incarnation of Thor, Jane Foster (Portman). And even though they don’t end up together in the end, Valkyrie still has her moments of flirting with other women. For instance, she kissed the hand of one of the attendants of Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Aside from Valkyrie, Korg (director Waititi’s character) also reveals that in his home planet, rock babies are born as a result of two rock men holding hands over molten lava. Rock people are described as genderless in the film, however, they are indirectly expressed as male. Korg (Waititi) and a rock man named Dwayne then performs the mating ritual together.

If you saw ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, did you catch these bits? Were they loud and proud enough or were they worked into the movie in a nice subtle way? Should the movie have done more? Seriously, there had to be some fine queer gods too, no?

Source: Entertainment Weekly