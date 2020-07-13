Billy Eichner Guest Hosts Two Nights of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Billy Eichner took over hosting duties for a couple of nights on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In his monologue on Wednesday, Eichner explained, in his own fashion, on why he was hosting the ABC late night talk show:

“I’m here filling in for Jimmy Kimmel tonight because when I think about who deserves two months off from work it’s definitely public school teachers and the man who won an Emmy for producing a one night reboot of ‘The Jeffersons.’ “

Also, during his monologue, Eichner acerbically talked about people refusing to wear masks in public and joining Cameo, the app where people can get recording video messages from celebrities.

Guests to appear on Eichner’s Wednesday show were actress Amy Schumer and Jamie Harrison, Senator Lindsey Graham’s Democratic opponent in November’s election. During Eichner’s interview with Harrison, Harrison revealed a pair of Lindsey Graham flip-flops to send to Eichner. Eichner responded, “They’ll go great with Lindsey Graham condoms that I use.”

On his second night of hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eichner poked fun at the far-right conspiracy group, QAnon, with a cereal named after the group. Eichner interviewed Billy Porter on homophobia and transphobia in the black community.

The two Billys shared their admiration for each other on Twitter the next day.

I adore you @theebillyporter. Loved talking with you. Thanks for joining me! ❤️ https://t.co/Y6NIQAjK73 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 10, 2020

Also to appear on Eichner’s second night in late night debut, Kim Petras performed her hit song, ‘Malibu.’

Sources: Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube Channel, Billy Eichner Official Twitter Page,