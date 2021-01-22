What Does Bernie Sanders Think Of The Inauguration Memes?

What does Bernie Sanders think of all the memes about his Inauguration look? A new video lets us know.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office. The moment trended online for several reasons. From Lady Gaga’s attire being compared to outfits from The Hunger Games, to Jennifer Lopez sneaking in her song “Let’s Get Loud” during a performance of “This Land Is Your Land,” to Amanda Gorman’s Inaugration poem, and more.

But, it was Bernie Sanders who ended up being the highlight of the ceremony for many internet users. An instantly iconic photo of Sanders sitting down with his hands and legs crossed has become the latest meme to earn internet fame.

10:30 – drop off dry cleaning 11:00 – Joe's thing 2:00 – swing by the post office pic.twitter.com/JJr3SECKeB — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 20, 2021

You cannot tell me these pockets are not absolutely stuffed to the brim with crumpled tissues and receipts pic.twitter.com/6ewKEDWBZH — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 20, 2021

When you get invited to a meeting but it should have been an email pic.twitter.com/RxnM0QWask — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders, first of his name, Wearer of Mittens, Sitter of Chairs pic.twitter.com/1j6p8mrdlr — Matthew Mucha (@mattymooch) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

I am once again asking for some coffee. #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/CDVFbnx0oo — Heather Hill (@Tvini) January 21, 2021

Now, while talking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Sanders is speaking about the moment and the viral pictures/jokes that have sprung out of it.

“I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” Sanders recalled.

Meyers then showed Sanders a few of the photos that have spread online. Sanders responded with a laugh and the comment that he’s seen them. He also enjoyed Meyers’ joke about a meme of Sanders sitting next to movie character Forest Gump.

“I just don’t think you would listen to Forest Gump that long. I think you would get up and leave that bench,” Meyers joked.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

As for the, now iconic, mittens Sanders was sporting, the Congressman says he’s happy to see the creator is getting attention and business for them.

“What was really nice Seth is the woman who made the mittens … she is a schoolteacher [and] is a very very nice person. And she’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens,” he said.

You can watch the entire interaction below.