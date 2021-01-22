What Does Bernie Sanders Think Of The Inauguration Memes?

HOT

Image via YouTube @Late Night with Seth Meyers

What does Bernie Sanders think of all the memes about his Inauguration look? A new video lets us know.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office. The moment trended online for several reasons. From Lady Gaga’s attire being compared to outfits from The Hunger Games, to Jennifer Lopez sneaking in her song “Let’s Get Loud” during a performance of “This Land Is Your Land,” to Amanda Gorman’s Inaugration poem, and more.

But, it was Bernie Sanders who ended up being the highlight of the ceremony for many internet users. An instantly iconic photo of Sanders sitting down with his hands and legs crossed has become the latest meme to earn internet fame.

Now, while talking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Sanders is speaking about the moment and the viral pictures/jokes that have sprung out of it.

“I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” Sanders recalled.

Meyers then showed Sanders a few of the photos that have spread online. Sanders responded with a laugh and the comment that he’s seen them. He also enjoyed Meyers’ joke about a meme of Sanders sitting next to movie character Forest Gump.

“I just don’t think you would listen to Forest Gump that long. I think you would get up and leave that bench,” Meyers joked.

As for the, now iconic, mittens Sanders was sporting, the Congressman says he’s happy to see the creator is getting attention and business for them.

“What was really nice Seth is the woman who made the mittens … she is a schoolteacher [and] is a very very nice person. And she’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens,” he said.

You can watch the entire interaction below.

