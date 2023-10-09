What Intimate Area of Daniel Craig Did Mads Mikkelsen Tickle?!

Mads Mikkelsen recently reminisced on some humorous moments with co-star Daniel Craig while filming the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale’.

“[Back then] he [Craig] was the new Bond and everything about him was “wrong.” His height, his nose, his hair. I think he was glad I also came from indie films. He had a partner in crime,” the 57-year-old Danish actor shared to the audience at the Zurich Film Festival.

He then revealed a humorous behind-the-scenes story, recalling:

“There was this scene where I tickled his b***s with a rope. We had so many ideas and the director just looked at us: ‘Guys, come back. It’s a Bond movie.'”

Martin Campbell’s blockbuster film, ‘Casino Royale’, marked Craig’s debut as James Bond, and it is also Mikkelsen’s “first screenplay with my name on every single page.” The ‘Hannibal’ actor portrayed the villain character of Le Chiffre.

Thereafter, he has starred in numerous big films, including appearing in the big movie franchises: Marvel and ‘Star Wars’, as well as the 2023 action-adventure film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

“For a Danish guy, it’s insane to be in these films. My friend made a list of all the franchises I’ve been in and went: ‘This one you haven’t done.’ It was ‘Indiana Jones.’ A week later, I got the phone call,” the actor further shared.

More recently, Mikkelsen is starring in the epic historical drama film, ‘The Promised Land’. You can watch the trailer here:

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, variety.com