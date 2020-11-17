What The Top Search Term In Your State While Waiting For Election Results?

While some folks around the country are a bit stressed over the adding of ballots amid the aftermath of the presidential election, the statisticians at Pornhub decided to check out how some Americans dealt with a different kind of ‘stress.’

While they weren’t able to predict who each state voted for, they were able to ascertain the top relative search terms on the adult website in each state during election week.

“The top relative search is the term that was more often searched in each state when compared to all other states,” writes the streaming platform on its Insights blog. “It’s a snap-shot of what was truly in the hearts and on the minds of everyday Americans while they waited to find out who their next president will be.”

For some states, size clearly matters – Pennsylvania (‘fat a**’), West Virginia (‘chubby’), and Alabama (‘big booty’).

Maturity was a factor for viewers in Ohio (‘cougar’), South Carolina (‘grandma’), and Tennessee (‘granny’).

Local flavors were on folks’ menus in some states like Texas (‘sexmex’) and Louisiana (‘popeyes’).

There were some random searches like Iowans showing an interest in ‘yoga pants,’ Georgia had ‘tickling’ on its mind, and Connecticut was up for ‘wedgie’ action. I’m not gonna ask about Oregon’s fascination with ‘succubus’ or the ‘pumpkin’ thing up in North Dakota.

But props to Maine (‘daddy’), South Dakota (‘wrestling’) and Arkansas (‘furry’) for having some pretty on-point interests.

A few states were on the (excuse me) pedestrian side of things with terms like Florida (‘Trump’), Delaware (‘Election’), Nevada (‘Vegas’), Utah (‘Mormon’), and the District of Colombia (‘Vote’).

Finally, can someone help out the folks in Mississippi who were on the hunt for some sexy (cue sad trombone sound) ‘pron?’

Check out the full graphic via Pornhub below.