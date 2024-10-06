What To Expect With Tarlos’ Last Season on 9-1-1: Lone Star

This season we are saying goodbye to fan-favorite series 9-1-1: Lone Star, which sadly means that we are also saying goodbye to beloved couple T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva), or ‘Tarlos.’

Season 4’s finale saw a roller coaster of emotions with Carlos proposing to T.K. for a second time and the two getting married in a beautiful ceremony in front of all their friends and families. On top of all this, Carlos is mourning the loss of his father Gabriel who was shot point-blank by a, so-far, unknown assailant. The last season of the show will be filled with moments between Tarlos–both good and bad. No marriage is perfect and that is exactly what co-showrunner Rashad Raisani wants to show with Tarlos in season 5, he tells TV Insider:

“A big part for me about their marriage was I really wanted to treat it like a real marriage, and by that, I mean that even though these guys are so wonderful to each other and they’re so handsome, life isn’t perfect no matter who you are and everybody has real struggles that affect even great relationships. And the true strength of a relationship isn’t the absence of challenges and problems, it’s how you grapple with them and encounter them and if they make your relationship stronger or weaker.”

Last season, Carlos found out that Gabriel had been investigating a mole with the Texas Rangers, and this becomes a burden to Carlos. Thankfully, T.K. is very supportive and patient with Carlos, and the former allows the latter to grieve on his own pace. We all have to understand though that no matter how gracious T.K. is, he knows that they both have to move on and live a life together as a married couple eventually. Even though Carlos is very open about not being ready for kids, T.K., who is incredibly supportive and respectful of his husband’s wishes, feels that maybe having a child might be good for the both of them, Raisani shares with TV Insider.

“I think that’s another pressure point because Carlos was very upfront with T.K. about, “Hey, I’m not ready to have kids and I don’t know if I ever will be,” and then now that his dad’s been murdered, in his headspace, that’s the last thing that he’s got the bandwidth or the emotional energy to deal with. But like I said, T.K. is feeling like life is happening right now, like we don’t get moments back, and especially as a first responder, they see that you can’t take anything for granted. And circumstances are going to align that are going to [lead to] a situation where T.K. is like, I know that you were uncomfortable with taking this next step as a father, but I feel like it’s something powerful that I need to do, and to make that a crisis point for them as well.”

It looks like Carlos’ loss and T.K.’s desire for a bigger family might be a point of conflict between the couple in this last season, but with their love and adoration for each other, we’re hopeful that the two will find the answers they are looking for in each other.

Don’t miss out on the last season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox with a new episode out every Monday.

Source: TV Insider