What We Know About Kevin Spacey’s Docuseries Alleging Sexual Abuse

Kevin Spacey is the subject of the new two-part documentary, titled ‘Spacey Unmasked’, which is set to tackle the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against him.

A synopsis of the docuseries reads:

“[‘Spacey Unmasked’] follows the life of Kevin Spacey from his childhood to his emergency success on Broadway and his rise to stardom, through to his spectacular fall from grace as he faces accusations of sexual harassment and abuse.”

The 64-year-old American actor has consistently denied the allegations against him, and the documentary reportedly promises to “investigate Spacey’s conduct, how it affected others and the reasons why they have only decided to speak out now.”

Not to mention, the documentary is set to feature “never-seen-before interviews and archive material,” including “multiple men,” none of whom are connected to the nine previous charges of sexual abuse, which the actor was acquitted on in 2023.

Meanwhile, Spacey addressed being the subject of the docuseries via a tweet:

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

On the other hand, Channel 4 responded via USA TODAY, stating:

“Kevin Spacey has been given sufficient opportunity to respond.”

More recently, the actor did an interview with journalist Dan Wootton.

“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” Spacey expressed.

He then admitted that he sometimes flirted and “hooked up” with other actors, as well as made some “clumsy” approaches to men who “turned out” to be not interested.

“That may not have been the best decision, and it is not one I would do today, but it happened… It wasn’t illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal,” Spacey continued explaining.

Moreover, ‘Spacey Unmasked’ is set to air on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 in the UK, and will also be available for streaming on Max in the US.

