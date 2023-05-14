What Would You Do to Have Massive Meat?

I feel my back breaking just from writing this.

Marc Rocke, age 33, is an adult content creator – a market which has become undoubtedly over-saturated ever since Corona Virus ruined everything. So, what makes this man stand out from the crowd, you may ask before considering the $10 monthly fee to subscribe to his OnlyFans account. Well, for starters, he has the world’s largest dick.

You may have to click on the Instagram embed below and go to Instagram as the account is set to be viewed just by adults.

As of February 2023, a quick Google search displays Jonah Falcon as having the biggest dong on planet Earth. It comes (cums?) in at a whopping 13.5 inches. However, as Marc Rocke is willing to demonstrate, he’s got the biggest cock on the block. His wiener is 14 inches in length, and suddenly I’m starting to doubt my size in comparison.

However, this accomplishment was not achieved without medical management. Rocke underwent two experimental surgeries, as he tells The Daily Star, that included injecting his penis with dermal fillers and body fat after placing a large prosthetic within. One of his Pornhub videos also mentions his “silicone filled cock.”

Rocke also tells The Daily Star:

My decision to get it done was based on my fascination with extremely large body parts, such as tall people, large breasts and butts, and muscular physiques. I have always considered bigger as better and idolized people like Beshine, Mandingo and Ronnie Coleman for their impressively massive body parts. Eventually, I decided that I too wanted to become one of the ‘big’ ones.

Well, shit, I would be more than happy to take his original meat rocket when it was an enviable 8 inches.

His surgically enhanced dick and use of a silicone muscle suit is turning his average life into a fiasco. Sure, he gets noticed wherever he goes (I know I would be looking), but I’m wondering about the other side of his big rocket to adult content fame. Marc boasts over 40,000 followers on Instagram, 56,000 followers on Twitter and Pornhub lists him as a top 20,000 ranked performer. But then again, I’m sure at least some of you have heard the downside to having a monstrous cock.

Back pain, trouble urinating, chaffing, finding clothes that fit. Pleasure sensors! Does sex feel pleasurable with all the foreign material in his dick? Do partners run away when they see it in person? So many questions! But only Marc Rocke has the answers…

Sources: The Daily Star