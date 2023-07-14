What’s on our Friday Five List? Here’s What We’re Giving a Listen

LGBTQ+ Music comes in all shapes, sizes, genres, and decibels. We’ve been sent hundreds of great singles by up-and-coming LGBTQ artists and some groups that have been well established. Loving a health mix of music, here are 5 new tracks that you may want to put on repeat. Let us know if these strike a chord with you.
As a special treat, the NO 1 on our list today was given to us to share as it dropped just now. Work your way down the list, there is some fun new stuff, and some really great dance music, too.
No 5: LEONE – “GTFOH”
The LGBTQ pop and alt-rock group based in Brooklyn, NY are releasing a new single + music video one week from today on July 21st off their upcoming sophomore EP titled GTFOH. Keep an eye on their YouTube channel for the release. But as of now, we have it here for you, ahead of time.
Enjoy it now while its HOT…
Lyrics:
Just another day playing stupid games
Calling wrong from right
I tell you that it’s weird living in a world
Painted black and white
And everyone’s the same, calling people names
Hoping that you hear
I just think it’s cute that you sang a different tune
Last year
When everyone is looking at you
Telling you to speak your truth
Unless it’s a different point of view
Getthefuckouttahere
And I just think it’s lame that you came
Just so you can be seen
Just because it walks and talks
Doesn’t mean it’s on your team
You’re turning on your family now
And falling for a stranger’s smile
Who’s promising to give you the world
Getthefuckouttahere
Follow LEONE:
https://www.projectleone.com
https://www.instagram.com/projectleone
https://www.facebook.com/projectleone
https://www.tiktok.com/@project.leone
NO 4: Daya – “Juliene”
A favorite in the LOVELOUD camp, Daya (who I have featured before), just released a wonderful new piece Julienne, a dreamy beats track around some great imagery in the lyrics. Check out Daya’s YouTube channel for more.
Lyrics:
I’ll be waiting for you
Got tan lines, I love how it feels
When the sun’s beating down on my neck
It’s 99 on the boardwalk
Girls get high while the boys talk
Feet red from the hot, hot cement
While the waves come crashing, summer everlasting
Wanna let the pleasure ripple on forever
Don’t you wanna feel it too?
I’ll be waiting for you
Juliene, come find me (come find me, come find me)
I’ll be waiting for you (come find me, come find me)
Got tan lines, I love how it feels
When the sun’s beating down on my neck
While the birds fly over pinwheels
And the tides rise on blistered heels
Just lay back now, let’s decompress
While the waves come crashing (while the waves), summer everlasting
Wanna let the pleasure ripple on forever
Don’t you wanna feel it too?
I’ll be waiting for you (come find me, come find me)
Juliene, come find me (come find me, come find me)
I’ll be waiting for you (come find me, come find me)
I’ll be waiting for you (come find me, come find me)
No 3: Maude Vos + Marie NYX – “In The Club Out”
Let’s see what you think about this “Pride Banger”, “Out In The Club”. Much like Jim Marcus’ “Go Fight” anthem “Gay On The Dancefloor”, they address the safety of the club for people to be who they really are.
Be sure to follow Maude Vos’ YouTube channel
No: 2 DATAROCK – “Heart Shaped Circle”
Brandishing an early ’80s dance song, this is an aggressive move against the recent homophobia that has recently shown itself across the world. This song will have any ’80s music fan dancing in their office chair at work. “Heart Shaped Circle” is the first single released for the band’s upcoming album, Media Consumption Pyramid, set to release September 29th of this year. Subscribe to the Datarock YouTube channel if you like.
NO 1: Dexys – “My Submission”
You all remember the ’80s hit “Come On Eileen”, from Dexys, formerly known as Dexy’s Midnight Runners. In the interim, they have pumped out a considerable amount of hits in Europe. The singer Kevin Rowland began exploring his “Feminine side” and showed it all in his album ‘My Beauty’ where he performed in garters and stockings. He has since performed the insurmountable task of shedding all of the toxic masculinity in his life. The newest product is the album ‘The Feminine Divine’ celebrating the divine femininity in men and women. The newest single from the album is called “My Submission”. There is so much to unpack in this. (Interview coming soon). You are seeing this FIRST on Instinct as it debuts today. If you like, subscribe to their YouTube channel here.