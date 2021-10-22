When Shaun T Says ‘Hump’ He Means It

Fitness star Shaun T (Insanity, T25, Hip-Hop Abs) gave the moon a run for its money this week as he wished his Instagram followers a Happy Hump Day.

The high-octane workout guru shared his “assets” in a black and white photo with the caption, “Your hump day needs a pick me up! You’re welcome!”

Ironically, the 43-year-old married father of two made sure he and his family were outside Thursday night to observe the OTHER full moon on display this week.

In an Instagram post, he shared a pic of his adorbs kids decked out in “moon phase” t-shirts, and video clips of the moon rising as the whole family chilled in a hot tub.

If you’re one of the 1.2 million who follow Shaun T (real name Shaun Thompson) on Instagram, you know that while he takes fitness and training seriously, he also throws down lots of light-hearted fun as well as top-shelf eye-candy.

Check out just a sample of his always upbeat Gram of Insta.

