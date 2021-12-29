Where Are the Tops in Grindr Unwrapped 2021?

While everyone has been sharing their playlist and top music choices for the year, Grindr released their Unwrapped 2021 statistics that show how their users have used the app as the world has begun to open. Unwrapped is a playful way to help users get to know each other better, it serves as an ice-breaker on the app and provides some interesting insights into trends from the past year.

The report uses anonymous, aggregated data from its 13 million worldwide users so this does not represent the entire LGBTQ+ community or even all of Grindr’s users.

Most Users by City:

Paris London New York Sao Paulo Los Angeles

Highest % of ‘Looking for Right Now’:

USA Australia U.K. Ireland Canada

Highest % of Tops:

Phillipines Colombia Argentina Israel India

Highest % of Bottoms:

Vietnam China South Africa Peru Poland

Highest % of Open Relationships:

India Thailand Switzerland Vietnam Algeria

Top Grindr Profile Songs:

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat, Sza Montero (Call Me By Your Name)- Lil Nas X Rain on Me- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Easy on Me- Adele Happier Than Ever- Billie Eilish

Among these stats, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Romania, Russia + the Czech Republic are the most versatile, Australian users are most likely to accept NSFW pics, and Paris has the highest number users looking for a quickie (followed by gettin’ busy London, NYC, São Paulo & LA)

To check out the full Grindr Unwrapped series head over to your Grindr app and click the Unwrapped banner!

Source: Grindr