Where The Beef Is + Lollipop Mode + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Bremen Menelli, who spent time in his pup dog Truffle’s happy place.

Beau DeMayo is one “sun-kissed Kryptonian:”

Chris Bednarik visited the Great Pyramids of Egypt:

Sam Asghari did a photo shoot for The Hollywood Reporter:

Derrick Henry knows where the beef is:

Johnny Sibilly is doing the Emmy Awards red carpet thing:

Kevin Carnell was “nauti by nature:”

Jordan Torres did some serious working out (click to play):

Ivan got his hike on amid the Alaskan autumn colors:

Max Souza has a big drink and he’s not afraid to use it:

Romance cover model Kevin Davis is prepping for shoots:

Felipe Kalil sparkled:

Emerson Silva activated lollipop mode:

DJ Jae Fusz sent greetings from Ipanema:

Sebastian offered his take on a certain news story (click to play):

