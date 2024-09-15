Where The Beef Is + Lollipop Mode + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Bremen Menelli, who spent time in his pup dog Truffle’s happy place.

Advertisement

Beau DeMayo is one “sun-kissed Kryptonian:”

Chris Bednarik visited the Great Pyramids of Egypt:

Advertisement

Sam Asghari did a photo shoot for The Hollywood Reporter:

Advertisement

Derrick Henry knows where the beef is:

Advertisement

Johnny Sibilly is doing the Emmy Awards red carpet thing:

Kevin Carnell was “nauti by nature:”

Advertisement

Jordan Torres did some serious working out (click to play):

Advertisement

Ivan got his hike on amid the Alaskan autumn colors:

Advertisement

Max Souza has a big drink and he’s not afraid to use it:

Romance cover model Kevin Davis is prepping for shoots:

Advertisement

Felipe Kalil sparkled:

Advertisement

Emerson Silva activated lollipop mode:

Advertisement

DJ Jae Fusz sent greetings from Ipanema:

Sebastian offered his take on a certain news story (click to play):

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sebastian Gonzalez Molina (@dino.mml)

Leave a Comment