­­Where will YOUR New Year’s Kiss Be?

Besides the question of where will you be on New Year’s Eve, the other question we desire to know the answer to is who will we be kissing as the countdown to the new year ends. Instinct has scoured the many NYE offerings to find the hottest events to where you might get that New Year’s kiss. Rising to the top of our list are two events worth checking out and they happen to be in USA’s largest cities of New York and Los Angeles.

Los Angeles

The countdown has begun to one of the world’s biggest New Year’s festivals and it’s happening in Los Angeles. Now in its 22nd year, Masterbeat presents a weekend of 5 mega events from Friday December 30th to Sunday January 1st with 10 international DJs at some of LA’s biggest and best venues and nightclubs.

Friday in LA – The weekend kicks off within the gorgeous majesty of a multilevel Masquerade as Masterbeat takes over The Belasco. Filling the art-deco theater with lights and music, Masquerade will feature tunes from two international superstar DJs: GSP and legendary remixer, Sagi Kariv. At the same time, Masterbeat will host a party-within-a-party – The Disco Ball – featuring the retro sounds of DJ collective, Bears in Space, and DJ Heidi Lawden upstairs in the Ballroom. This opening event runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. PST on Friday, 12/30.

Saturday in LA – Then it’s time for the event we’ve been waiting all year for, New Year’s Eve. Set in the largest nightclub in L.A., the Masterbeat 2023 main event is a nine-hour musical journey from Grammy-nominated DJ duo Rosabel (Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera) along with performances from international dancers and live acts with a carnival theme. The evening rounds out with Masterbeat’s incredible countdown to midnight: a video montage featuring all the highlights of the past year set to the year’s biggest dance tracks. The main event takes place on Saturday, 12/31, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. PST.

Sunday in LA – Following the main event will be L.A.’s biggest after-hours party, XXX: Red Light District, at Hollywood’s Academy LA, hosted by DJ Tom Stephan. The afterparty takes place Sunday morning (12/31 – 1/1) from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. PST.

The LA weekend closes out with The Neon Circus featuring the highly anticipated return of DJ Grind who will be spinning alongside Grammy-winner Tony Moran at Hollywood’s number one nightclub, Avalon. Join the giant glowing circus on Sunday, 1/1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. PST.

New York City

What if you’re in the Big Apple for New Year’s Eve? We’ve found most guys living in New York City, if they stay in the city for the holiday, try to avoid Times Square and the craziness of city in general by ringing in the New Year by staying home or attending house parties.

Sunday in NYC – With the more in-home celebrations complete on NYE, everyone is ready to go out and party on New Year’s Day, when the true professional gay goes out to dance. If that’s you, we’ve found an all new night time event happening January 1st at NYC’s mega-club, Terminal 5, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. ET. The New Year kicks off with 3000 men from around the world, all dancing to tunes from DJ Sagi Kariv who will be joined by international house DJ Karsten Sollors, for an all-night musical journey complete with special surprises and guest performances. Since Monday is a holiday, you can stay out late dancing, and since the club is right in Manhattan, you don’t have far to go!

East Coast or West, NYC or KA, we hope you get out there and ring in the new year and find your New Year’s Kiss!

For more information on both events and to grab tickets or passes, head over to the Masterbeat site at http://masterbeat.com.