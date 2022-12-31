Which Of These Three Hunks Had The Most Handsome Face Of 2022?

TC Handler has released its annual ‘100 Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces of the Year.’ Past winners of this hotly anticipated list include Jamie Dornan and Michael Fassbender. This year’s list is heavily dominated by K-pop idols. And can we just say TC Handler knows handsome faces – minus putting Zac Efron all the way down at gasp! #100 – let’s check out some of their picks, which also make our handsome faces list!

#100, Zac Efron

#98, Michael B. Jordan, actor, director, producer

#63 Zane Carter, singer, dancer, content creator

#43 Taron Egerton, actor and singer

#20 Idris Elba, faces of the decade 2010s

#6 Lucien Laviscount, actor and model

And without further ado, the most handsome face of 2022 – according to TC Handler and The Independent Critics – belongs to, no shock here, recently fired Superman hottie, Henry Cavill. Hope this honor lessens the sting of his untimely exit from the DC Comics Universe.

#1 Henry Cavill, Superman

Check out the entire list below and sound off in the comments below! Happy New Year’s Eve Instincters.

Sources: HitC