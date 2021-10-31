Which State Has Lap Dancing At High School Prep Rallies?

Conservative “new outlets” are having a field day with a recent high school prep rally gone wrong. PJMedia.com‘s chosen title – “Kentucky High School Proudly Posts Photos of Scantily Clad Male Students Giving Male Teachers Lap Dances.” Yes, hit them with the gay activity to get their attention. I mean, it was a completely wrong activity, but if it’s gay, then it has to be atrocious and unconstitutional, right”

And the PJ “media” laid it on thick in their first paragraph:

With public libraries bringing in drag queens to indoctrinate preschoolers in the glories of sexual libertinism, Netflix sexualizing prepubescent girls, and Lego bringing out an LGBTQ set, it isn’t really all that surprising that the aptly named Hazard High School in Hazard, Ky., recently held a “Man Pageant” featuring female students dressed as Hooters waitresses and male students dressed only in male or female underwear giving lap dances to wildly smiling teachers and school officials, including the school’s principal, Donald “Happy” Mobelini. The luckless Happy is, by the way, not only the principal of Hazard, but the mayor of the city of Hazard. The principal and mayor of Hazard: great titles for you, Happy!

I think they ran out of conservative shovels when they piled all of that up. Good thing they had the dirt from the hole they dug to bury sex education in.

Another fun conservative title was: “Liberal School Gutters: Male Students Give Male Teachers Lap Dances In Kentucky High School” – Kreatley.in

So yeah, lap dances at a school function, very wrong. Even though it made homecoming activities more “interesting”, it was wrong. We agree with you conservatives, but put your pitch forks down for they are being aimed at your kids that planned the prep rally.

Most of the time the prep rallies in high schools are coordinated by the student council. I was a high school teacher for 10 years before continuing on to higher education and I was responsible for the groups that planned the prep rallies for many years. It seems that this one might have been just “let’s see what the kids come up with.” People that work with kids should know to never do that.

At the schools I worked at, we did not get into the lap dancing realm, but I did hear some negative feedback from the community one year about two items that we had asked each class to find during the beloved scavenger hunt. The activity was usually rigged so the seniors would win with a unique item they would only have. Items ranged from tests with a failing grade, a 100, a red sock, orange, a student with red hair, etc. Each year you mix up the items and that year we received the complaints, two of the new items were a student with a tattoo and a condom. Yep, those set some people off. Oh well, I thought nothing of it and told the administration if they needed me to go to a school board meeting or talk to parents, I would be more than happy to do so because I approved the list. Small town, small issues, small minds.

But a lap dance activity? No, I don’t think I would have let that occur. Where were the advisors? Were they okay with it?

The superintendent of a Perry County, Kentucky, school district said disciplinary actions were taken after photos were posted on the Hazard High School Athletic page which have since been taken down, but everything lives forever on the internet.

KENTUCKY: Investigation underway after barely clothed high school students are photographed giving lap dances to staff and administrators, paddle each other and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses during Hazard High School's homecoming week festivities. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/jPVkns2Kcm — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) October 28, 2021

Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs said in a statement:

First, I wish to address some questions around the incident. The activities were part of Homecoming festivities and were driven by the students. We strive to foster creativity in our students, but unfortunately, this time it was carried too far. Spirit Week at Hazard High School has a long and celebrated tradition. Homecoming activities were planned as a celebration for students, staff, and the school community. All were intended to be fun and good-natured however, the activities did not play out as intended.

The district has not identified any of the students or staff involved. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the school’s principal and Mayor of Hazard, Donald “Happy” Mobelini, was involved and is pictured in one of the images.

In addition to disciplining those involved, Combs said a student activity committee will be created to oversee all student-led activities in hopes of preventing another incident.

Oh high school politics. I don’t miss it at all. The other time I was called to the principal’s office at that school was because one of the female students told her 6-foot 7 350 lb lumberjack father that I gave her detention because she would not be my date to a kegger I was throwing for the seniors at my house. Nope, don’t miss it all.

Good luck Hazard, Kentucky on cleaning this up.

