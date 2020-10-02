White Nationalist Gavin McInnes Plugs Himself – “To Own The Libs”

By now, most of you have seen or at least are aware of the trainwreck of a debate that occurred between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Incumbent, orange Racist-in-chief, Donald Trump. To quote CNN’s Dana Bash, who I’ve never heard swear on the air in all the years I’ve watched her, “That debate was a shit show!”

Many people are of the mindset that Biden was the winner of Tuesday night’s debate, if for no more than how he came off as the exact opposite of an unhinged, petulant Trump who trampled over debate rules, hurled insults, and steamrolled over Biden’s attempts to answer questions from the moderator – Chris Wallace.

The most notorious moment of the night was when Donald Trump initially refused to denounce white supremacy, name the violent and peculiarly ethnic inclusive hate group, The Proud Boys.

The Antidefamation League (ADL) describes the group in the following online passage from the ADL website.

“The Proud Boys represent an unconventional strain of American right-wing extremism. While the group can be described as violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic, and misogynistic, its members represent a range of ethnic backgrounds, and its leaders vehemently protest any allegations of racism. Their founder, Gavin McInnes, filed a defamation suit against the Southern Poverty Law Center when the SPLC designated the Proud Boys a hate group.”

That’s right. The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified the Proud Boys as a hate group. And it’s for a good reason. Organized with weapons that include guns, bats, and knives, the Proud Boys claim that they only act in self-defense when confronted. However, that doesn’t fly because it is well documented that they purposely interject themselves into conflicts. They’ve driven for miles to stage a confrontation with Black Lives Matter protestors – most of whom are peaceful.

Two Proud Boy members were convicted of an attempted gang assault, basic assault, and inciting riots. They have an agenda of plotting against perceived political enemies, and most of them have violent histories and criminal records.

Donald Trump is well aware of the Proud Boys and has referenced them in the past, so his sudden memory lapse on debate night was laughable. At the very least, it would be impossible for him not to know them because they were at the heart of the infamous Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, which ended in the death of a counter-protestor, Heather Heyer when a white nationalist purposely drove his car into a crowd.

As reported by the ADL,

“Jason Kessler, the primary organizer of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, is a former Proud Boy. Several members attended the violent August 12, 2017 demonstration.”

The Proud Boys were among the torch carriers at the Unite the Right Rally, ranting in unison, “Jews will not replace us,” and the same with the hideous Nazi chant, “Blood and Soil.” It was days before media pressure finally forced Trump to denounce white nationalism and the terroristic acts of white supremacists such as the Proud Boys. But remember, when he finally did, he stated that there were very fine people on both sides. He vouched for the Proud Boys that day and caught even more heart from the public. Now, in 2020, he’s never heard of them?

The Proud Boys maintain a disturbingly close relationship with many politicians; Trump is allegedly one of them. He doesn’t dare go against them unless forced because, for one thing, he is one of them, so it would be like denouncing himself. The second reason is that this bitter underbelly of humanity makes up a significant part of his base. He can’t afford to piss them off. That’s why when forced to denounce them in the debate; he sent out a dog whistle of comradery, “Stand down … and stand by.” Stand by? For what?

It’s clear at this point, after four years of suffering through Donald Trump’s racially fuel filth and vitriol, that a white supremacist is running the country. That basically means after all this country has been through, as we’ve attempted for decades to unite and put the horrors of racial division between us, Donald Trump has been allowed to step in and reduce all the progress to burning embers.

I am not so naive to blame America’s nasty troubles with racism on him solely, as it will never dissipate and hate has continued to foster across centuries into 2020. However, Trump is completely to blame, today, for empowering and emboldening racists, xenophobes, misogynists, liars, thieves, cheats, frauds, and the pussy grabbers of the world.

Recent reports about the Proud Boys allege that new members have to be beaten in by other members and are given a test to commit a violent act to prove their worthiness. If true, then they share the same initiation process as every violent inner-city gang that Trump loves to demonize in his rhetoric against brown communities. Namely, the Hispanic gang MS-13 has the same initiation requirements, so what’s the difference?

Then there are reports that Proud Boy members are forbidden from watching porn because it creates a distraction and weakens them.

From Metro Weekly,

“With your brain on porn, you think you can f–k all these 10s, like you’re Attila the Hun,” but when the real-world hits, McInnes said, these guys get hit with a stark depression when they realize they “are not going to do better” than a real-life woman. The initiation process for the Proud Boys, according to McInnes, goes something like this: First degree – Declare you’re a Proud Boy. Second degree – The other Proud Boys “beat the crap out of you” until you can name five breakfast cereals. You also have to stop “beating off.” Third-degree – Added to the above, you get a tattoo. Fourth degree – The final step involves “a major fight for the cause,” McInnes said. “You get beat up, kick the crap out of an Antifa” and possibly get arrested. Just so we’re clear, America’s deadliest gangs have nearly that exact same playbook.

For the record, Antifa” is an ideology. There is no Antifa office, no Antifa membership club, no Antifa board of directors, no Antifa founder, no Antifa address to send money to order an Antifa T-shirt – that doesn’t exist anyway. Trump, the Proud Boys, and their brethren have created a fake boogie man to go to war with because it’s easier to declare victory over a non-existent foe.

Antifa is the abbreviated term for the ideology of being an “Antifascist” – one who is not afraid to stand up to Donald Trumps’ fascist tactics of late. Of course, Trump has declared “Antifa” the enemy because they are the resistant to his tyranny.

But enough of all that vomit-inducing background on the Proud Boys. I’ll leave you with this. For all their hatred of marginalized groups and especially in consideration of all the vicious transphobic and homophobic attacks by its founder, Gavin McInnes, I’m still trying to figure out how he so readily, and more importantly – easily slid a big black dildo up his own a**, live on his internet talk show? McInnes deemed the moment as “owning the libs.”

It all makes sense now; all that over the top hyper-masculinity and overcompensation of violence when what her really wants is a little action in the back. And let’s face it, despite all the dramatic facial expressions of discomfort as he sodomized himself, that plug went up there with a quickness that indicated it wasn’t his first time on THAT saddle.

See Gavin’s uncensored homo-erotic madness here. Learn more about the Proud Boys ideology at Metro

This piece is an opinion piece by one Contributing Writer for Instinct Magazine and may not reflect the opinion of the magazine or other Contributing Writers.