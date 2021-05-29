White Party Impresario Jeffrey Sanker Passes Away At Age 65

Jeffrey Sanker, owner of the Los Angeles based White Party Entertainment company, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA after a long battle with liver cancer. Family members were in attendance; Sanker was sixty-five years old.

Jeffrey Sanker gained his party throwing sensibilities at legendary spaces like Studio 54, Palladium and Private Eyes, where he gained his picture perfect promotional skills and developed his abilities as a large scale special events producer. Moving to Los Angeles, CA in 1987, Sanker’s name became synonymous with using landmark locales for trend-setting themed events. Sanker went on to found White Party Entertainment Inc, creating now-legendary events like White Party Palm Springs, and One Mighty Party at Orlando’s Gay Days.

The entertainment at Jeffrey Sanker’s events was nothing short of world class. DJ’s like Tony Moran, Rosabel, and the late great Peter Rauhofer held court over Sanker’s events consistently, with Sanker helping launch newer DJ’s by giving them their first big break. Pop titans like Lady Gaga, Boy George, Jennifer Lopez and Deborah Cox all graced the stages at Jeffrey Sanker’s events, with Sanker credited with helping to elevate the careers of newer pop superstars like Icona Pop courtesy of the largest and most prominent circuit parties in the world.

Sanker staged and produced fundraising events on behalf of numerous charities and community organizations, including Gay & Lesbian Elder Housing (GLEH), The Trevor Project, and Desert AIDS Project.