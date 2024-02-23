Who Are The Hottest Celebrity DILFs?

On a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Dylan McDermott (FBI: Most Wanted) made an appearance alongside Janelle James (Abbott Elementary). While both guests are beautiful and talented, there was something very distinguished about the Golden Globe winning McDermott — and that would be just how fine the veteran actor is as he’s aging.

At 62-years-old, the American Horror Story alum is still attractive as ever, as he sported a casual all black look on the late night talk show. The Connecticut native kept viewers lusting, as he described himself as a “passionate lover”.

So it got us thinking, is Dylan McDermott in the conversation of Hottest Celebrity DILF’s? And yes, I’m aware — he’s straight. But he is in support of the gay community, having made appearances on Will & Grace and speaking on his relationship with the LGBTQ community in the past. With that said, we’re taking a look at some of the other gentleman that should be considered for this DILF list. To make the cut; they have to be at least 40 years of age or older, gay or a gay ally, and they have to not just be a zaddy — but an actual daddy, as in a father to a child. Yes, we’re strict over here. So let’s take a look!

Anderson Cooper (56)

Cheyenne Jackson (48)

Matt Bomer (46)

Lenny Kravitz (59)

Shaun T (45)

Karamo Brown (43)

Terry Miller (52)

Jeremiah Brent (39)***

Ricky Martin (52)

Luke Macfarlane (44)

Dwayne Wade (42)

Tom Ford (62)

Dylan McDermott (62)

Now this list is not ranking the daddies in any particular order, but I personally think they all deserve to snag a spot. From the talented, to blatant eye candy, and even power gays — surely you can work with someone on there. Does any of the aforementioned DILF’s on our list do it for you? Who would you add? Let us know in the comments.