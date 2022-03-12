Who Gets To Play Weird Al? It will Be Magical!

It’s official: Evan Rachel Wood will be portraying Madonna in The Roku Channel‘s upcoming “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

The announcement came on Wednesday, March 2, and to celebrate, the Westworld star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing as the pop icon.

In the photo, Wood was dressed to look like Madonna. With layers of accessories, tulle headband, dirty blonde hair, striking red lip and a full lace ‘fit emblematic of Madonna’s style at the time, her resemblance to Madonna circa 1984 was uncanny!

Wood’s IG caption also offered a glimpse of her experience portraying the iconic eighties icon and working alongside Daniel Radcliffe, who will be playing Weird Al. It reads: “The secret’s out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel’s WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe.”

Dan as Weird Al is unrecognizable!

A statement from The Roku Channel reveals that Weird Al’s biopic will be about his journey to becoming the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. One of his most popular songs include “Like a Surgeon,” his parody to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” Yankovic’s other popular songs include “Smells like Nirvana” and “Eat It.”

Now, we know you’ve also been dying to hear more about the elusive Madonna biopic, so we have some news about that, too!

We’ve heard through the grapevine that Inventing Anna star and Madonna lookalike Julia Garner might star in the highly anticipated biopic. In a recent guesting on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Garner was asked if she’s been considered and whether she has been in talking to Madonna herself about the project and her reply sure did make it seem like she’s hinting at the possibility.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Casting director Carmen Cuba has whittled down the contenders to five names. One is versatile British actor Florence Pugh, who has starred in Lady Macbeth, Midsommar and Black Widow and who is poised to wow with upcoming projects such as The Wonder and Don’t Worry Darling.