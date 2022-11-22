Who Needs a Girl Group with Vocals Like This?

We in the car, we ride slow… to Spotify or iTunes.

I tried every remedy, but nothing seems to work for me… except Spotify or iTunes.

OK, so maybe I’m a little bit of a fan.

Aubrey O’Day, most known for being 1/5 of multi-platinum selling girl group Danity Kane, has released a new pop-rock single titled ‘Couple Goals.’ It’s currently available on all music platforms and has an accompanying fully nude music that you can find exclusively on OnlyFans.

‘Couple Goals,’ which sees the frequent reality television star venture into less dance-able territory, profiles the aftermath of the 38-year-old’s relationship with Jersey Shore star Pauly D. The tumultuous relationship was highlighted in a 2018 edition of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

Since the pair went their separate ways in 2019, O’Day came out with the bombshell revelation that she was having an affair with Donald Trump Jr. in 2011.

So, why am I talking about the Instagram personality on a gay man’s website? Well, O’Day is a steadfast supporter of gay rights. She worked with GLSEN as part of her tenure on Celebrity Apprentice and is always vocal when our freedom is being encroached on. As part of Danity Kane, Aubrey has performed at a dozen Pride festivals and even took the stage at the GayVN Awards in 2019.

Plus, as evident by her time on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, she is technically part of our community having come out as bisexual or pansexual.

Click here to watch her fully nude music video for ‘Couple Goals’ on OnlyFans. Then, if you think it’s a bop, start streaming it on Spotify!

While I secretly pine for a second (third?) Danity Kane reunion, I’m always down for original solo music. Aubrey’s debut EP, Between Two Evils, comes highly recommended from, well, me…