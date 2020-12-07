Who Will Be The Best Booty Shaker In The Go-Go Throwdown?

In the latest installment of Artie O’Daly’s ‘Bad Boy’ web series, Scott (played by O’Daly) takes a trip to his writing agent’s office to discuss the plot for a proposed movie.

‘Bad Boy’ Jim (Drew Canan) tags alongs since, due to forces out of Scott’s control, the upcoming film is supposed to be about Jim’s life (“One of the first real people to have a movie made about their lives. Like Forrest Gump…”).

But with Scott’s agent fired, and a temp worker moved up to full-fledged decision maker, Scott pitches some new ideas – like the next prison story blockbuster (or Mamma Mia 3…if need be) instead of Jim’s life story. However, agent Jamila (Julia Pace Mitchell) is smitten with the bad boy’s charms.

Making sense so far?

But Jim’s nemesis BJ (Braden Davis) uncloaks from his invisibility (don’t ask) and pitches his own story for movie stardom.

Everyone wants to pitch! But who’ll catch?

Ultimately, things come down to an epic lap dance-off between the two ‘bad boys’ (as happens so often in life) where the winner takes all.

As we’ve come to expect in O’Daly’s wild and wacky world, the dialogue takes some fast and furious turns leaving ‘Daddy Scott’ with some mental whiplash.

You can check out more of Instinct’s coverage of the ‘Bad Boy’ web series here.