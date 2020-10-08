Who’ll Make The Cake At This ‘Great British Bake Off’ Wedding?

A gay Great British Bake Off winner is now engaged!

Last year, the Great British Bake Off saw David Atherton become the 10th season winner. Since then, David has seen a boost to his public persona, the publication of his first book My First Cookbook in August 2020, and the opportunity to write a food and fitness column for The Guardian. And now, Atherton has yet another great life event to share with the world.

On Instagram, David Atherton announced that he and his boyfriend Nik Sariyski are engaged!

“We put a ring on it,” Atherton wrote to caption the picture of the couple in Bulgaria with big smiles and rings on their fingers, “It didn’t fit, but I measured my own finger badly with a tape measure. Not to be advised.”

“I’m not sure I actually asked the question because I was basically crying so much,” he added. “I didn’t have a plan B so I’m glad he said yes.”

“This moment is especially special because it seems so surreal,” Atherton wrote, “Growing up both Nik and I didn’t think we’d ever be able to legally and publicly celebrate our commitment. We need to keep fighting for all those living in places where this isn’t possible or where there is hostility. Love wins.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!