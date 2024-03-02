Who’s to Blame in This Tragic Gay Shooting?

On Friday, February 2, 52-year-old John Walter Lay was shot during an encounter in a Tampa dog park. Tragically, the man – who identified as gay – did not survive his injuries and died shortly there-after. However, his assailant, Gerald Declan Radford, has not been charged with any crime as of this writing.

Now, before you jump to conclusions – “they’re not pressing charges because he was gay!” – it appears that the nature of the crime is up for debate. Was it premeditated or an act of self-defense? According to the Hillsborough County Sherrif’s Office in Florida, that is up for debate.

Witnesses on both sides of the deadly encounter stated to People that Walter Lay and Declan Radford, age 65, had a history that goes back two or three years – one that paints the picture that these two gentlemen clearly never enjoyed small talk in the dog park.

Walter Lay’s friends and associates stated to authorities that Lay and Declan Radford have been at odds because of differences in politics. Matters were only made worse when Radford discovered the other man was gay. According to People, witnesses can recall occasions when Radford would scream homophobic slurs at the victim – often resulting in what they called “tense encounters.” They believe the altercation was premeditated murder.

Samantha Hitchcock, a friend of the deceased, tells the source:

Walt never instigated anything at all. He always walked away. He would say, ‘Leave me alone.’ He was just that type of person.

On the other hand, Declan Radford’s friends and associates said that their friend was assaulted first and was only acting self-defense against Lay. Open Carry is illegal in Florida, which means one cannot conceal a firearm on them. So that does not explain why Radford had a gun on him before the altercation.

Also according to People, Radford texted photos of himself to certain individuals showing visible injuries to his body. But does simple assault justify a stone-cold killing?

As of this posting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has declined request for comment due to this being an active investigation. Lay’s dog, Fala, luckily remains unscathed after these unfortunate events.

Who do you guys think is responsible for the shooting, the victim or the alleged killer? Is it truly possible that Walter Lay started the fight and Declan Radford ended it? If Radford was defending himself and the altercation ended in death, should he still face charges? Do you believe Walter Lay isn’t finding his peace after death because he’s gay and authorities are too homophobic to bring him to justice?

