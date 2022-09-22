Why Adam Levine Says Not to Slide into the DMs

If you’re wondering why Adam Levine is trending, no Maroon 5 isn’t touring in a city near you. It’s because Adam Levine memes featuring his DMs are taking over the internet. The original DMs include flirty messages to several women while married to wife and model, Behati Prinsloo.

Claims first came to light on TikTok by Instagram model Sumner Stroh. She shared messages that Levine allegedly sent her over the course of their affair. Stroh revealed that she had an affair with Levine when she was “young” and “naïve” and shared images of chats between the two, in which Levine messaged her to ask if he could name his and Prinsloo’s new baby “Sumner.”

In a statement on Instagram Levine addressed the situation by denying he had an affair, but admitting that he “crossed a line.”

Levine wrote:

A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.

Since Stroh’s first video, more women have shared more cringeworthy messages allegedly from Levine.

Comedian Maryka also shared messages allegedly sent from Levine to her Instagram Stories on September 20. In another message, Levine tells Maryka, “Holy fuck. Holy fucking fuck. That body of yours is absurd.”

After that, Maryka then sent a photo of herself to Levine and he allegedly replied: “I may need to see the booty. Fuckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.”

Well, the universe giveth and the internet receiveth.

Of course, with any pop culture uprising, as dramatic as it may be, the internet has taken things a little more lightly and has created the newest meme being seen around the world.

RuPaul during Season 14 of Drag Race pic.twitter.com/z2xB5Nly28 — JushForFans (@jush_for_fun) September 22, 2022

Adam Levine actually was cheating with him pic.twitter.com/W7fpQ5dyvp — Kate | Reylo is the waylo | (@FERAL__REY) September 21, 2022