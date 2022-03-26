Why Are Werewolves So Sexy, ‘Teen Wolf’?!

Who knew the reboot of a campy 1985 rom-com starring Michael J. Fox would have such a long life!

Teen Wolf absolutely defined a generation of young MTV viewers when it first aired from 2011 to 2017. The show proved so popular, in fact, that Paramount+ has officially greenlit a reunion film and spin-off titled Wolf Pack. Teen Wolf is for werewolf fans what True Blood is for vampire enthusiasts. Sexy, crazy, supernatural fun!

Luckily, the sexy part of that sentiment holds true. Teen Wolf packed a ton of hot, shirtless men into a short amount of time. You can find a list of the show’s hottest men just below. We’re sharing how well they’ve all aged like fine wine by sharing some of their recent Instagram posts. Who do you want to bite you in a good/bad way?

**Note: This list is compiled only based on the actors’ number of episodes, not on my personal taste in men.

1. Tyler Posey

2. JR Bourne

3. Dylan Sprayberry

4. Ian Bohen

5. Khylin Rhambo

6. Daniel Sharman

7. Cody Christian

8. Keanhu Kahuanui

9. Colton Haynes

10. Charlie Carver