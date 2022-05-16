Why Have a Dad Bod When You Can Have a Killer Bod?

No shade, but I haven’t seen an Orlando Bloom movie since The Hobbit saga. Maybe because he shacked up with Katy Perry and I just don’t understand her vibe the last five years, all shade. After his newest shirtless snap, I may have to change my mind and start paying this delicious man more attention!

Bloom, aged 45, is currently on set of his next feature, a thriller titled Red Right Hand. Based on the award winner’s caption, “some set bits n bobs #bts & n,” it looks like the tattoos may be fake and added on to help build his character. But, honestly, wouldn’t hate it if they were real.

According to Deadline, the upcoming picture “centers on Cash (Bloom), who is trying to live an honest and quiet life, taking care of his niece Savannah in the Appalachian hills of Odim County. When the sadistic Queenpin Big Cat (Andie MacDowell) who runs the town forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything—even killing—to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.”

