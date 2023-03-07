Why Pedro Pascal Shut Down Questions on ‘The Last of Us’ LGBTQ+ Themes

It is widely known that actor Pedro Pascal is an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and he is also a very supportive brother to his younger sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender in 2021.

More recently, a TMZ paparazzo in West Hollywood asked Pascal about questions on LGBTQ+ themes in the actor’s hit series, ‘The Last of Us.’

“Can I ask: What do you say to the people who don’t want to see the LGBT character love stories?,” the paparazzo asked.

And to that, the actor briefly responded:

“They do!”

The paparazzo threw him another question, asking:

“Why is it so important that LGBTQ+ characters are on TV shows?”

“I think you’re asking the question because you know why it’s so important,” the 47-year-old actor answered.

Refusing to give up, the paparazzo insisted:

“Can you tell me why?”

And that’s when Pascal completely shut down the conversation by simply saying:

“You should know why.”

“you should know why” pic.twitter.com/ORuo4SiWZl — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 6, 2023

On the same day (March 5), the ‘The Last of Us’ actor posted photos of progress pride flags, and on the caption, he wrote what seems to be the answer to the paparazzo’s question, expressing:

“The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA”

And that’s on PERIOD.

‘The Last of Us’ co-star Bella Ramsey, who is gender fluid, commented:

“Love love love”

Openly transgender actress Jamie Clayton also posted a comment, writing:

“Thanks handsome”

Meanwhile, here are some of the comments about Pascal and the paparazzo’s exchange on Twitter:

“he’s got such lovely manners and such a great attitude. Can’t say the same for the reporter who’s asking him questions,” one user wrote.

Another person expressed:

“He handled this with grace and I applaud him for that. Tmz is horrible leave him alone!”

“This shows you how he truly is a lovely guy. Didn’t loose his temper at all when he probs felt like telling her where to go,” another comment reads.

A user also wrote:

“What kind of dumb question was that?? They’re lucky he’s so polite about it.”

Source: independent.co.uk