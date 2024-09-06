‘Wicked’ Drops Second Official Trailer and It Is Magical!

Universal Pictures recently released ‘Wicked’s second official trailer, and it is so amazingly magical that it will leave you anticipating for the movie even more!

Advertisement

The film follows the story of Elphaba and Glinda, who is portrayed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively. Elphaba is described as “a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Glinda is described to be “a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.” The synopsis of the movie further reads:

“The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.”

‘Wicked’ is directed by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ filmmaker Jon M. Chu, and the cast also includes: Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Jeff Goldblum. Moreover, we can hear “Defying Gravity” in the the second trailer, which just added to all the feels.

Advertisement

‘Wicked’ is set to be released in theaters on November 22, 2024, and ‘Wicked Part Two’ is scheduled to premiere on November 26, 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the amazingly magical second trailer here:

Sources: firstshowing.net, today.com