‘Wicked’ Movie Is Coming and Here’s What We Know So Far

The ‘Wicked’ movie has officially wrapped up its filming, and the cast and crew of the film recently shared their sentiments about it on social media.

First off, Ariana Grande, who is playing the role of Glinda in the movie, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for all the people whom she worked with in ‘Wicked’.

Advertisement

“This was a wildly large production with so many brilliant human beings who worked so, so hard in every department. Every single person that worked on these films was not only the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe … kind and thoughtful and inspired every day as if it were always the first,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Ariana Grande shares heartfelt message following finishing the filming for ‘Wicked’: “my heart sincerely, physically aches that i will not be sharing everyday with this crew anymore.

thank you for your brilliance and the many hand holds and hugs along the way.” pic.twitter.com/CqLIn08V7m — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo, who is portraying the character of Elphaba, posted a black and white photo of the film’s set, and part of her caption reads:

Advertisement

“THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie.”

Aside from the two actresses, Jonathan Bailey, who is starring as Fiyero, and director Jon M. Chu also posted about the filming of ‘Wicked’ wrapping up. You can see their Instagram posts below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, the ‘Wicked’ movie is based on American novelist Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same title. According to Elle, the story is centered on how Glinda the Good Witch (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, met (and clashed) as roommates at Shiz University before they became the iconic ‘The Wizard of Oz’ figures that we know.

The outlet further noted that the two characters “formed an unlikely friendship and an unbreakable bond before pursuing separate paths that led to their famous monikers.” Moving on to the film’s official release date, ‘Wicked’ Part 1 is set to be released on November 27, 2024.

And yes, you read that right. The movie consists of two parts, however, the release date for ‘Wicked’ Part 2 has yet to be announced.

Sources: vulture.com, deadline.com, imdb.com, elle.com