Will a Former Gay Porn Star Take Office in Carcelén?

What a wild ride. From start to finish.

When Antonio Moreno, age 38, left the adult film industry in 2018, he settled in the small town of Carcelén, Spain – just a few hours’ drive from Madrid. Once there, he fell in love with the small, isolated town known for its beautiful festivals and its 500-600 local inhabitants. Finding work as a firefighter then as a farmer, Moreno quickly gained popularity throughout Carcelén – but not for the reason you would expect.

Though he never hid his past from the small town, Moreno is known throughout the gay porn industry as Hector de Silva – a former GayVN nominee for “Best Group Sex Scene” in 2018. Starring in over 50 exclusive titles, mostly for studio Men at Play, Antonio ruled the scene for about three years before retiring at the height of his career in show business. This previous footnote on his resume, as it seems, was quickly accepted by the small town he now calls home with his husband.

Due to his “influence” within Carcelén, Antonio was encouraged to run for mayor during the upcoming election in May. After scrambling to find sponsorship, Moreno was backed by Spanish People’s Party, which is classified as a conservative, Christian democratic party. Oddly enough, the political party Moreno now aligns himself with previously boycotted same-sex marriage when it was legalized in Spain over a decade ago. While times have certainly changed, that leaves a sour taste in my mouth.

📹 Antonio Moreno, candidato del PP al ayuntamiento de Carcelén, Albacete, nunca escondió su pasado como actor porno gay > https://t.co/Upx6kGkd3J pic.twitter.com/vjdsGLjuPH — Informativos Telecinco (@informativost5) April 7, 2023

Still, Mr. Moreno tells sources like The Daily Star that he’s not worried about labels and national politics at this time. Instead, he wants to focus his attention solely on improving the lives of those living in the impoverished city of Carcelén. He wants to make it a destination, not a rest stop. He wants to make it prosper, not fade away. It’s a nice thought – forsaking strict party guidelines to better the community – but will it work?

Antonio is slated to face off against María Dolores Gómez Piquera when the ballots for mayor are cast this coming May. Piquera has held the position for 12 years, but with such a small population, was she even really challenged before?

Good luck, Antonio. We’ll see you at the polls next month!

Sources: The Daily Star, Queerty