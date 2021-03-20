Will Britney Spears Sit Down With Oprah Winfrey For A Tell-All Chat?

Not since Barbara Walters sat down with Monica Lewinsky in 1999 has an interview gotten so much attention as Oprah Winfrey’s interview with British royalty turned California darlings Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did. Being able to illicit sympathy for Harry & Meghan while still managing to probe the polarizing couple for details on their lives as royals, Oprah’s interview garnered so much positive attention that the talk show titan’s name is now being bandied about to sit down with one of America’s own favorite princesses-pop princess Britney Spears.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Spears is “loving the outpouring of support from her fans” after the release of the beyond polarizing New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, and is now considering telling her own story. “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story,” the source discloses. “She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

While Britney’s conservatorship remains ongoing, she has gotten a plethora of support from notable names (including an apology from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who is portrayed less than positively in the documentary). Everyone from Kim Kardashian to John Mayer have supported the pop princess, with Kardashian indicating on her Instagram stories that “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person,” she writes. “No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.” ending her lengthy statement with “you just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness,”

John Mayer spoke to Andy Cohen on Cohen’s eponymous Sirius XM Radio Andy show, Mayer said that he “almost cried five times” watching Framing Britney Spears. Mayer said “to go through this and come out the other side OK is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it,” Mayer went on to say. “I came out OK. … I have a very strong feeling that part of that is because I’m a man. And I have a very strong feeling that a lot of these things that happen to female performers is endemic to being female.”

