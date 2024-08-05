Will Dom Fenison be the Breakout Star of ‘West Coast Hustle?’

Good for you, Chanel.

MTV viewers were shook when it was announced that Chanel West Coast was leaving Ridiculousness after twelve years to embark on her own TV show, which would follow her adventures in motherhood and attempt to make it as a singer/rapper.

Advertisement

While it remains to be seen if her show, titled The West Coast Hustle, will be as popular or long-lasting as Ridiculousness, the first two episodes caught my attention because… well, her boyfriend is really attractive. I like my guys a little heavier, but Dom Fenison’s face card never declines.

Dom Fenison, age 31, met Chanel in 2022 and the couple have been dating ever since. He’s also the father of her newborn, Bowie.

Dom has multiple interests and works in a number of different fields. He has a business degree, his own design company and works as a realtor. As far as the entertainment industry is concerned, he’s most known as a model, podcast host, occasional music video actor and now reality TV star.

Advertisement

Plus, it seems like he’s genuinely a nice guy based on his scenes in The West Coast Hustle. Blame it on the edit?

Are you fancying Fenison? Comment and let me know!

Source: People

Advertisement