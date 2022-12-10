Will Gaga Be Appearing On Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’?

I’m not sure of anyone who has given a glimpse into the Netflix ‘Wednesday’ series that has not loved it. Of course, now, you cannot get away from it as boys, girls, everyone is redoing some of the dance moves on TikTok to Lady Gaga’s “Blood Mary”, a song that wasn’t even in the Netflix show.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the original dance scene from the show,.

Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. Along with gravedigging, conducting autopsies, and glaring uncomfortably. pic.twitter.com/q5sHhp82Rr — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 25, 2022

No Gaga to be seen or heard. But the auditory inconsistency does not phase the Internet. When the real scene of Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday dancing was spice to the “blood Mary” tune and started to go viral, the Wednesday Addams Twitter account wrote:

I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve. — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) December 1, 2022

“I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Mother Monster herself then quoted the tweet, writing:

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

“Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)”.

Praise can also be given in another way. Posted to Netflix’s official Twitter account, Gaga’s version is just as creative as others as she is seen applying the goth makeup while wearing a lace ruffle shirt.

Mother Monster has arrived at Nevermore. pic.twitter.com/kZ2fQgRgER — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2022

Fans took to the web to praise Gaga’s participation in the viral trend.

“SHE ALWAYS UNDERSTANDS THE ASSIGNMENT” one wrote.

Some are calling for a possible Gaga appearance in Season 2. We will all miss Gwendolen Christie’s head mistress, but could Gaga be in the run to be a replacement?

lady gaga as the new principal in wednesday’s season 2. a concept. pic.twitter.com/qEXHbmkIKO — 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) December 9, 2022

Let’s see where her antics take the Lady of the Haus of Gaga.